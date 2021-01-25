After winning the 36th America’s Cup: PRADA Cup Round Robins, what’s next for INEOS TEAM UK? | Sailing news





INEOS TEAM UK has three weeks of development time and will have the next race on February 13th (Image Credit-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi).

INEOS TEAM UK won the PRADA Cup Round Robins on Saturday, but what about Sir Ben Ainsley and the British Americas Cup team?

The answer is three weeks of valuable development time that can be used to make the race boat BRITANNIA faster and more efficient ahead of the PRADA Cup final.

The PRADA Cup must be won before a team attempts to win the Americas Cup and thinks of defeating defender Emirates Team New Zealand in their 36th Americas Cup match.

The finals will start on March 6th and all stages of the America’s Cup Challenge will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The America’s Cup-Live on Sky Sports PRADA Cup Semi-finals Jan 29-February 2 PRADA Cup Finals Feb 13-22 36th America’s Cup Match March 6-15 PRADA Cup Round See the exceptional race at Robins 3:19 INEOS TEAM UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, Sir Ben Ainslie described it as one of the most exciting races he has ever participated in.

The format of the PRADA Cup meant that one challenger could go straight from round robin to the final.

On Saturday, INEOS TEAM UK won a match against the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and completed a’ghost race’ against the New York Yacht Club American Magic to secure the fastest route to the final.

Before drowning, Sir Ben Ainslie, captain and captain of INEOS TEAM UK, said it would be a “real battle” against Italy, and his predictions were clear.

The competition between the two teams was delayed twice from the start, so when both teams started the race, everything was up to 9 lead changes.

1:15 Listen to pre-race analysis of INEOS TEAM UK’s Cunningham problem on board Britannia

The second start delay is the result of INEOS TEAM UK using the’delay card’ to add an additional 15 minutes of time to the pre-start period.

This card was used to completely solve the Cunningham Ram problem on board. Cunningham is one of the main controls on the main sale. In the time allowed, the British team did what they could to fix the problem, but eventually they had to lock it down and fix it.

“We had to really speculate before we started about how much wind we would have and where to fix Cunningham,” Ainslie later said.

2:05 INEOS TEAM UK ended the match against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and finished with a decisive move.

“The upwind was pretty good, but the descent was a bit struggling because we were in a very fast and high mode. Especially the last cross was tricky. The last cross was even more tricky.

“It was a real sailor race and both teams did a great job.

“Because of the confusion in the pre-start preparation process, the boys [on board BRITANNIA] Did a great job to keep calm and keep the boats around the track in great shape. “

Win or lose, it was one of the best races you’d like to see on sail. I thought it was a fantastic showcase for sports.

Sir Ben Ainslie- (Image credit-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

Time to get faster

With the PRADA Cup finals starting on February 13th, INEOS TEAM UK now has some slack and time is incredibly valuable in America’s Cup world.

In the 26 days from the end of the PRADA Christmas regatta and the start of the PRADA Cup, INEOS TEAM UK has completely changed Britannia’s performance, so once again there is the potential for significant improvements.

Britannia Flying Over Water (Copyright-Harry Keys)

As expected, Ainslie will not share any information about the plan.

“We will definitely do some training,” he said. “We had a bit of a list of upgrades to upgrade the boat and it all depended on how the weekend went.

“Now I have a little more time left, so I can do a slightly bigger upgrade than I did before. Of course I can’t tell you about it!

“Needless to say, we’re trying to be faster like all the other teams here. We all know this is the secret to winning the America’s Cup. It’s constantly improving and getting faster and faster every day. Is to strive for.”

INEOS TEAM UK is undefeated in the PRADA Cup so far (Image Credit-COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

All eyes on the PRADA Cup semi-finals

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and New York Yacht Club American Magic play in the semi-finals with a winner take-off while INEOS TEAM UK goes through a list of improvements and a quest to go faster every day.

Despite losing on Saturday, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team is ready to play, while the New York Yacht Club American Magic raced against time after a dramatic overturn in the third race.

PRADA Cup Semi-Finals-Race Schedule-Live on Sky Sports Mix from 2am on Jan 29 Jan 29 Jan 30 Jan 3 & 4 Jan 31 3 & 4 Feb 2 5 6 days

The heart-stopping event, which caused serious damage to the race boat PATRIOT, took place before the finals in a match against Italian players.

The overturn took place just before 6pm and the rescue effort continued until night, and PATRIOT eventually set off on a 10.9 mile journey to the coast around 10pm.

2:05 Admire the Dramatic Moment New York Yacht Club American Magic’s Race Boat PATRIOT Overturn

In the aftermath, Terry Hutchinson, captain and managing director of the New York Yacht Club American Magic, said his team felt that PATRIOT would sink and the campaign would end.

Six days later, Hutchinson said that PATRIOT is reviving’pretty soon’.

He said the work to get her back to racing fitness is happening ahead of schedule and plans to get out of the water before the semi-finals start Friday.

2:18 Hear Terry Hutchinson’s update on the progress of the PATRIOT restore.

“The boat’s heartbeat is spinning again. It’s really exciting,” he said.

“I am not surprised by the quality of the work done in our warehouse. Over the past three years, our coastal team has always exceeded expectations and has always delivered very high standards on time.

“They are making really good progress and we are looking forward to returning from course.”

The winner-take-all contest for Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and New York Yacht Club American Magic starts on Friday and is a 1-4 point semi-final. The PRADA Cup Final, with INEOS TEAM UK participating, is a 1 to 7 point competition and starts on February 13.

Watch every moment of the America’s Cup Challenge live at Sky Sports. Coverage will lead to the PRADA Cup semi-finals at Sky Sports Mix at 2am on Friday and repeat again at 9am.

