U.S. oil refiners set to experience worst quarter of earnings in pandemic





NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. refiners brace for a painful list of fourth quarter earnings, reflecting pressure from rising crude prices, weak demand due to renewed COVID-19 travel restrictions and higher costs associated with blending renewable fuels into their products.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Marathon Oil Refinery in Carson, California, United States, December 5, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Blake

According to IBES data from Refinitiv, seven independent U.S. refiners are expected to post an average loss in earnings per share of $ 1.51, down from a loss of $ 1.06 in the third quarter of 2020.

Credit Suisse and Tudor Pickering Holt lowered price estimates for every independent U.S. refiner for the fourth quarter.

[This] would mark the weakest quarter of the year, said Matthew Blair, analyst at Tudor Pickering Holt and Co.

In the fourth quarter, independent refiners, including Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and Phillips 66, faced uneven demand amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases around the world.

Global consumption of liquid fuels would have fallen by 9 million barrels per day in 2020, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Crude oil benchmarks rose more than 20% in the quarter, pulling U.S. refining margins down to less than $ 10 a barrel on average – the threshold at which most refiners are earning money. silver – for most of the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, tighter restrictions on socialization and business have restricted traffic in states like California, the most populous US state and one of the world’s largest growth markets. Travel on U.S. roads fell 11% in November from a year earlier, following a 9% drop in October, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Lockdowns in various European countries suppressed international flights and demand for jet fuel in the quarter.

The Delta Airlines refinery in Trainer, Pa., In early January recorded a loss of $ 102 million in the refining business in the fourth quarter and a loss of $ 441 million on fuel sales to third parties.

In the fourth quarter, refiners also had to pay more for U.S. renewable fuel credits, which hit a three-year high earlier this month. The cost of revolving ID numbers – the credits used to comply with U.S. biofuel blending laws – rose 47 cents per barrel from the third quarter due to higher prices for ethanol and biodiesel .

Refiners are required by law to blend biofuels into their gasoline supply or pay so that others can do the same. The pandemic reduced mixing activity in general, and as a result, fewer credits were issued, increasing their costs.

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta said Phillips 66 would lose $ 1.16 per share in the quarter. He had initially forecast a loss of 30 cents, but changed that due to declining refining profits in the Gulf Coast, West Coast and Midwest markets.

Sales will also see lower profits as the price of crude rose sharply quarter-over-quarter and lockdowns affected volumes, Gupta said in a note.

Refining margins in the United States began to improve around the holiday season, and were hovering around $ 12.50 a barrel. Refining rates rose last week to their highest level since March, government data showed. However, at about 80% of their capacity, refiners are producing about 2 million barrels less than at the same time last year.

While refiners can be paid the same amount for gasoline as last year, their production is much lower, said Bob Yawger, director of energy market futures at Mizuho.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Edited by Marguerita Choy

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos