London houses with smaller windows than other parts of the UK | news





Housing development in London must be equipped with windows that are up to 60% smaller than elsewhere in the UK to comply with new regulations proposed to control overheating of new homes.

This action is included in the consultation document on new building regulations launched last week and will apply to all new housing and housing institutions, including student dormitories, starting in 2021.

Government studies show that most of the new homes will overheat in the warmer summers, and the problem is serious, especially with higher temperatures than elsewhere in London. Climate change will make matters worse.

According to the draft rule, a new London home with windows on the opposite facade cannot have a window area that exceeds 13% of the floor area. Similar homes built elsewhere in the UK can have windows of up to 21% of the floor area.

External shutters, overhangs or high-performance solar control glass are also mandated in London at the south, east and west elevations of the development to control solar heat gain.

Interior blinds and nearby trees cannot be counted as awnings.

In addition, the home should include an unlimited ventilation area equal to or greater than the area of ​​​​the window pane to eliminate excessive summer heat. Windows should be designed to open to at least 60 degrees with a new minimum window sill height applied to the upper floors to mitigate the risk of people falling from open windows.

Developers can use dynamic thermal modeling as an alternative to normative window sizes and solar shading, which can provide flexibility in situations where the development is heavily shaded by adjacent properties or landscape features.

According to government statistics, solid walls cost less than glazing, so this action should save developers money. The impact assessment provided with the draft rule states that the savings amount to a maximum of 5,147 for the average home.

The proposal is part of a consultation on proposed changes to parts L and F, which control energy and ventilation respectively. No letter has yet been assigned to the new overheating regulations.

Consultation runs until April 13th.

