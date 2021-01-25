Here are two of my favorite UK renewable energy stocks.





Asia Pacific Coastal Pipeline Market Forecast To 2027-COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, January 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-“Asia Pacific Pipeline Market Outlook to 2027-COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Diameter, Line Type and Product” report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s products. . The APAC offshore pipeline market is expected to grow from $2,188.82 million in 2019 to $2,761.26 million in 2027. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. The detection and discovery of new oil and gas reserves across APAC drives the growth of the APAC offshore pipeline market. In September 2020, energy company Equinor announced the discovery of a new oil and gas field. In addition, in October 2020, another oil and gas company Total and partners announced that they will be evaluating several development options to commercialize the new gas and condensate discovery. The discovery of new offshore oil and gas reserves in the region strengthens the APAC offshore pipeline market by increasing the requirements for new plant construction and new offshore pipelines for cross-border transmission. The upgrade of flexible pipe technology is another factor driving demand for offshore pipelines across the region, with the Asia Pacific region, especially China and India, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The region is made up of two of the world’s most populous and famous oil producing countries. China has virtually restricted manufacturing activities by imposing strict blockades and social isolation. These measures have led to a decline in demand for oil and other energy products nationwide. Thus, oil and gas construction activity across China has declined significantly, disrupting China’s offshore pipeline market. Similarly, the Indian government is imposing lockdowns nationwide to control the growing number of COVID-19 cases. As a result, blockades and disruptions of various manufacturing activities have contributed significantly to the decline in activity in the oil and gas sector. Thus, overall restrictions on oil and gas industry activities hampered overall demand for offshore pipelines in APAC countries in early 2020. The impact of the outbreak is very serious in 2020 and will continue in 2021. Thus, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the severe situation in China and India will restrain the APAC offshore pipeline market growth in the coming quarters. By line type, the transport lines segment led the APAC offshore pipeline market in 2019. Transport lines, also known as transmission lines, are used to transport gas or oil from one coast to another. This line works similar to a tanker that carries oil for trade purposes. They transport oil or gas from their collection pipelines to processing, refining or storage facilities. In addition, transport lines are used to deliver refined petroleum products and natural gas to consumers for further distribution. The transport pipeline system consists of facilities essential for transporting equipment and products such as pipes, pumps or compressors, valves, storage tanks and breakout tanks. They are made up of steel pipes, and diameter sizes vary from a few feet to inches. These pipeline systems can be configured to operate from very low pressures to over 1,000 pounds per square inch, depending on the product being conveyed. Also, ranges can vary in length from hundreds of miles to hundreds of feet. All these factors are driving the growth of the APAC Offshore Pipeline Market, and the overall APAC Offshore Pipeline Market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To initiate the research process, a thorough secondary study was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information relevant to the market. This process is also used for the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the APAC Offshore Pipeline Market with respect to all segments related to the region. We also conducted several basic interviews with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights on the subject. Participants in this process will bring together industry experts such as VPs, Business Development Managers, Offshore Pipeline Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers, along with external consultants such as assessment experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC offshore pipeline. Includes. market. Bechtel Corporation; Fugro; John Wood Group PLC; Larsen & Toubro Limited; McDermott International, Inc.; Petrofac Limited; Saipem SpA; Sapura Energy Berhad; Subsea 7 SA; And TechnipFMC plc is a small number of players active in the market. Reasons to Buy Save and reduce time conducting entry-level research by identifying growth, size, key players and segments in the APAC Offshore Pipeline Market. It highlights key business priorities so that companies can rearrange their business strategies. Significant progressive industry trends in the APAC Offshore Pipeline Market enable players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans that provide significant growth through developed and emerging markets. It investigates the in-depth APAC market trends and outlook. Enhance your decision-making process by understanding the strategies that support your commercial interest with regard to customer products, segmentation, pricing and distribution. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Points 3. Research Methodology 4. APAC Offshore Pipeline Market Outlook 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 APAC PEST Analysis 4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 4.4 Expert Opinion 5. APAC Offshore Pipeline Market-Key Market Dynamics 5.1 Market Drivers 5.1.1 Soaring demand for natural gas and crude oil 5.1.2 The need for safe, cost-effective and efficient connections 5.2 Market limitations 5.2.1 Difficulties associated with cross-border pipeline transport 5 .3 Market opportunities 5.3.1 New oil and gas reserves detection 5.4 Future Trends 5.4.1 Upgrade of Flexible Pipe Technology 5.5 Analysis of the Impact of Drivers and Restrictions 6. Offshore Pipeline Market-APAC Analysis 6.1 APAC Offshore Pipeline Market Overview 6.2 APAC Offshore Pipeline Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 ( US$ Million) 6.3 Market Positioning-Market Player Ranking 7.APAC Offshore Pipeline Market Analysis-7.1 Overview by Diameter 7.2 APAC Offshore Pipeline Market, by Diameter (2019 and 2027) 7.3 Over 24 Inch 7.3.1 Overview 7.3.2 24 Over Inch: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 7.4 Under 24 Inch 7.4.1 Overview 7.4.2 Under 24 Inch: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Outlook to 2027 (USD Million) 8. APAC Offshore Pipeline Market Analysis-8.1 Overview by Line Type 8.2 APAC Offshore Pipelines Market, by Line Type (2019 and 2027) 8.3 Export Lines 8.3.1 Overview 8.3.2 Export Lines: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8.4 Transport8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Transport: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US $ Million) 8.5 Others 8.5.1 Overview 8.5.2 Others : Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)) 9. APAC Offshore Pipeline Market Analysis-By Product 9.1 Overview 9.2 APAC Offshore Pipeline Market-By Product (2019 and 2027) 9.3 Petroleum 9.3.1 Overview 9.3 .2 Petroleum: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenues and Forecast to 2027 ($million) 9.4 Gas 9.4.1 Overview 9.4.2 Gas: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenues and Forecast to 2027 ($million) 9.5 Refined Products 9.5. 1 Overview 9.5.2 Refining Products: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 ($ million) 10. APAC Offshore Pipeline Market-Country Analysis 10.1 Overview 10.1.1 APAC: Offshore Pipeline Market, By Major Country 10.1.1.1 China: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (Million Dollars) 10.1.1.1.1 China: Offshore Pipeline Market, 10.1.1.1.2 By Diameter China: Offshore Pipeline Market, 10.1.1.1.3 By Line Type China: Offshore Pipeline Market, 10.1.1.2 By Product Japan: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and By 2027 Outlook (USD million) 10.1.1.2.1 Japan: Offshore Pipeline Market, By Diameter 10.1.1.2.2 Japan: Offshore Pipeline Market, By Line Type 10.1.1.2.3 Japan: Offshore Pipeline Market, By Product 10.1. 1.3 India: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue 10.1.1.3.1 India: Offshore Pipeline Market, 10.1.1.3.2 by Diameter India: Offshore Pipeline Market, 10.1.1.3.3 by Line Type India: Offshore Pipeline Market, Products Stars 10.1.1 .4 Australia: Offshore Pipelines Market-Revenues and Forecast to 2027 ($million) 10.1.1.4.1 Australia: Offshore Pipelines March ket, 10.1.1.4.2 Australia: Offshore Pipelines Market by Diameter , 10.1.1.4.3 Australia: Offshore Pipeline Market, By Product 10.1.1.5 South Korea: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 10.1.1.5.1 South Korea: Offshore Pipeline Market, 10.1.1.5.2 Korea by Diameter: Offshore Pipeline Market, 10.1.1.5.3 by Line Type 10.1.1.5.3 Korea: Offshore Pipeline Market, 10.1.1.6 by Product Rest of APAC: Offshore Pipeline Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million USD) 10.1.1.6.1 Rest APAC: Offshore Pipeline Market, by Diameter 10.1.1.6.2 Rest APAC: Offshore Pipeline Market, d 10.1.1.6.3 Rest of APAC: Offshore Pipeline Market, by Product11. Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC offshore pipeline market 11.1 APAC: Assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic 12. Industry landscape 12.1 Overview 12.2 Market initiatives 12.3 New product development 12.4 Mergers and acquisitions 13. Company profile 13.1 Bechtel Corporation 13.1.1 Key facts 13.1.2 Business Description 13.1.3 Products and Services 13.1.4 Financial Overview 13.1.5 SWOT Analysis 13.1.6 Key Developments 13.2 Fugro13.2.1 Key Facts 13.2.2 Business Description 13.2.3 Products and Services 13.2.4 Financial Overview 13.2 .5 SWOT Analysis 13.2.6 Key Developments 13.3 John Wood Group PLC 13.3.1 Key Facts 13.3.2 Business Description 13.3.3 Products and Services 13.3.4 Financial Overview 13.3.5 SWOT Analysis 13.3.6 Key Developments 13.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited13.4.1 Key Facts 13 .4.2 Business Description 13.4.3 Products and Services 13.4.4 Financial Overview 13.4.5 SWOT Analysis 13.4.6 Key Developments 13.5 McDermott International, Inc. 13.5.1 Key Facts 13.5.2 Business Description 13.5. 3 Products and Services 13.5.4 Financial Overview 13.5.5 SWOT Analysis 13 .5.6 Key Developments 13.6 Petrofac Limited 13.6.1 Key Facts 13.6.2 Business Description 13.6.3 Products and Services 13.6.4 Financial Overview 13.6.5 SWOT Analysis 13.6.6 Key Developments 13.7 Saip em SpA13.7.1 Key Facts 13.7.2 Business Description 13.7.3 Products and Services 13.7.4 Financial Overview 13.7.5 SWOT Analysis 13.7.6 Key Development Issues 13.8 Sapura Energy Berhad13.8.1 Key Facts 13.8.2 Business Description 13.8.3 Products and Services 13.8.4 Financial Overview 13. 8.5 SWOT Analysis 13.8.6 Key Developments 13.9 Submarine 7 SA13.9.1 Key Facts 13.9.2 Business Description 13.9.3 Products and Services 13.9.4 Financial Overview 13.9.5 SWOT Analysis 13.9.6 Key Developments 13.10 TechnipFMC plc13.10.1 Key Facts 13.10.2 Business Description 13. 10.3 Products and Services 13.10.4 Financial Overview 13.10.5 SWOT Analysis 13.10.6 Key Developments 14. 