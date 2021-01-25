The UK is moving to regulate’stable tokens’ as EU crypto asset reform approaches.





There will be a step-by-step two-step process for introducing regulations. First, the government has proposed introducing a system for stable tokens used for payment for companies that provide related services to issuers and consumers. In the second phase, the government will consider whether to “introduce broader crypto asset market actors or tokens into the empowerment regime”. These “actors” may include decentralized financial platforms and their associated activities and currently unregulated exchange tokens used in the retail market for speculative investments.

This proposal presents a list of regulatory activities. The activities proposed for regulation currently cover areas that are familiar in regulators’ rulebooks, but are tailored to specific requirements for stable tokens. Therefore, they are not only the companies that issue, generate or destroy tokens, but also store tokens that are stable to third parties to verify or execute transactions, stabilize value, transfer funds and, in particular, to solve the problem of holding private keys. Or you will get a company that provides management services. , Or exchange stable tokens for traditional currencies. There will also be requirements related to the behavior of such companies, record keeping, outsourcing, operational resilience, and financial crimes. The proposal also anticipates an orderly failure and bankruptcy regime, especially taking into account the slow return of funds to customers under current bankruptcy agreements, to see if learning to promote the proposed special administration regime for current payment and e-money institutions is interesting. It will also be interesting. Here are the bearings.

Regardless of how the proposal is finalized in any way, the use of new payment technologies stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic is on the rise, and policy makers in the UK and beyond, along with an early market for crypto assets “investment,” are pushing the regulation ahead Added momentum. This area.

EU parallel development

As part of a broader digital finance package, the European Commission proposed legislation last fall that would apply to all crypto assets that are currently outside of existing financial services legislation. This measure is aimed at protecting the integrity of consumers and digital financial markets.

The Commission proposes to regulate the entities that issue cryptographic assets and the institutions that provide services related to them (e.g., providers of storage wallets or institutions operating cryptographic asset exchanges or trading platforms). The Commission is also proposing rules prohibiting market abuse such as insider trading and market manipulation in the secondary cryptocurrency market.

The legislative package also includes regulatory proposals for the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market infrastructure, which the Commission calls the’pilot regime’. This allows central securities depository institutions proposing the operation of multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) and DLT market infrastructures to seek temporary exemptions for up to six years from existing regulatory requirements that may hinder the development of the trading process of cryptographic assets recognized as financial instruments. can. The insights gained from the pilot will help the Commission assess whether changes to the regulatory framework are necessary and whether there is a need for a wider or more permanent framework to cover this market area.

The business impact of regulation

The focus of the EU is to create certainty about how crypto asset market participants and users regulate all crypto assets. This includes cryptographic assets that are not currently regulated, such as utility tokens and stablecoins, and assets that are already within the regulatory framework classified as electronic money or financial instruments. The proposal will also bring previously unregulated cryptographic asset issuers and service providers into the field of financial services regulation in the EU. There are proposals that not only authorize such issuers and impose a basic level of standard on their operations, but also bring some degree of uniformity to the disclosure requirements.

As suggested by the MiCA regulations, cryptographic asset service providers must physically exist in the EU. Before starting any business activity, it must be approved by the competent state authorities and meet the capital requirements. Governance standards are also applied, IT requirements are proposed to prevent hacking and cyber theft, and requirements are proposed to separate client assets from the service provider’s assets.

For cryptographic asset issuers, the offer requires that you publish a white paper that describes information about a particular crypto asset, describes the issuer and provides information about the project, the proposed use of the funds raised, applicable terms and rights, obligations and risks. Issuers of asset reference tokens are subject to approval in accordance with the proposed proposal, with rules for governance, conflicts of interest, disclosure of stabilization mechanisms, investment rules and white paper requirements.

EU proposals for crypto asset service providers will ensure that such businesses are compliant with soundness and organizational requirements. There will also be rules for these businesses for keeping your clients’ funds safe and handling complaints and conflicts of interest.

Importantly, the EU’s package includes a passport, allowing providers of cryptographic asset services approved in one EU member state to operate in a single EU market. Supervision is carried out by competent authorities, which are based on service providers and whose activities are carried out across borders, divided between the competent authorities of the Member States, one of which is designated as a single point of contact.

Due to financial stability across member states and the potential risk to consumer protection, European banking authorities will oversee the issuer of the stabcoin, an important asset reference token.

Digital euro?

The European Central Bank (ECB) published its own report on the possibility of issuing digital euros after the executive committee announced the digital finance package. In this report, the ECB has laid out the criteria that digital euros must meet in order to provide users with a secure form of central bank digital currency, and recently ended public consultations. The ECB’s decision on whether to launch a digital euro project dealing with design and technical issues related to central bank digital currency in case a central bank digital currency is released is until mid-2021.

The issuance of central bank digital currencies will represent a big change. The ECB’s stated intent is that digital euros will be alongside innovations in physical currency and payments in the private sector, but issuing central bank digital currency could lead to a fundamental re-evaluation of what businesses and society as a whole think about money and transactions.

