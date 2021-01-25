China says US military in South China Sea is not good for peace





BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States often sends ships and planes to the South China Sea to flex their muscles and that’s not good for peace, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after a group of American aircraft carriers navigated the disputed waterway.

The strategic South China Sea, through which billions of dollars in trade flows annually, has long been a point of contention between Beijing and Washington, with China being particularly angered by US military activity there.

The US carrier group led by USS Theodore Roosevelt and accompanied by three warships entered the waterway on Saturday to promote freedom of the seas, the US military said, just days after Joe Biden was became President of the United States.

The United States frequently sends planes and ships to the South China Sea to build up muscle, Foreign Department spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in response to the US mission.

This is not conducive to peace and stability in the region.

China has repeatedly complained that US Navy ships are approaching the islands it occupies in the South China Sea, where Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan all have competing claims.

The carrier group entered the South China Sea as China’s claimed Taiwan reported incursions by Chinese Air Force planes into the southwestern part of its identification zone air defense, causing concern in Washington.

China did not comment on what its air force was doing, and Zhao referred questions to the Defense Ministry.

He reaffirmed China’s position that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and that the United States should abide by the one-China principle.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday visited a radar base in the north of the island and praised its ability to track Chinese forces, her office said.

From last year to today, our radar station has detected nearly 2000 Communist planes and more than 400 Communist ships, which allows us to quickly monitor and keep them away, and fully guard the sea and space. air, she told officers.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry added that only one Chinese plane flew in its defense zone on Monday, a Y-8 anti-submarine plane.

The new Bidens administration says the US engagement in Taiwan is strong.

The United States, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is the main international funder and the main supplier of arms to democratic islands, to China’s wrath.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Additional writing and reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

