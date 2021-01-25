Coronavirus, profits, hopes for an American recovery





European stocks in London opened higher on Monday as investors around the world follow developments in the coronavirus pandemic and US stimulus packages.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened higher to trade up 1.2% on Monday. Most sectors are in positive territory with the exception of travel and leisure, which is even more affected by the pandemic, insurance, oil and gas inventories and food and beverage, among others.

Shares of Dutch health-tech company Philips were trading up 2.7% after announcing a 7% increase in core profits in the fourth quarter, driven by demand for its hospital equipment.

In the UK, shares of online clothing retailer Asos rose 0.8% following reports it is in talks to buy the Topshop and Miss Selfridge brands, among others, from directors of the Arcadia group. Shares of online retailer Boohoo also rose 3.7% on Monday after announcing it would buy the Debenhams brand, but not buy its physical stores.

European market sentiment was also boosted by their US counterparts earlier on Monday; U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday night as Wall Street braces for the busiest earnings week, which will include reports from some of the biggest tech companies.

Attempts by President Joe Biden to push through a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package that many congressional Republicans oppose are also at the center of investor concerns. Tax assistance includes direct checks to millions of Americans, aid to states and local governments, funding for vaccines and Covid tests, a minimum wage increase, and improved unemployment benefits, among others.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Monday’s trading, as investors continued to monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, more than 99 million people have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 2 million lives have been lost, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

President Bidenis is expected to sign a travel ban on Monday for most non-U.S. Citizens entering the country who were recently in South Africa, and for non-U.S. Citizens of the UK and Brazil, where strains of Covid more infectious diseases have appeared recently. The restrictions will also apply to Ireland and much of Europe. Former President Donald Trump lifted the restrictions just before Biden took office.

In other news, the World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off Monday in digital format; WEF President Brge Brende will speak on Monday morning to CNBC about this year’s agenda and many business leaders will speak to CNBC throughout the week about the challenges facing the global economy in 2021.

The data comes from the euro zone which publishes the figures for economic and industrial sentiment for January and the German institute Ifo publishes the results of the survey on the business climate for January.

– CNBC’s Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.

