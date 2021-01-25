Shell acquires UK’s largest electric vehicle charging network





Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to acquire Ubitricity, the owner of the UK’s largest public charging network for electric vehicles. As oil companies expand their presence along the power supply chain.

Shell said on Monday it would buy 100% of the company for an undisclosed amount. Founded in Germany, Ubitricity is a leading provider of roadside charging services for electric vehicles in Europe.

Integrating electric vehicle charging into street infrastructure like lampposts, the company has more than 2,700 charging points in the UK, with a market share of 13%.

Shell said the acquisition will help expand into street charging. There are already more than 1,000 fast and super fast charging points in 430 Shell retail outlets, as well as a larger number of charging points, including those owned by partners and affiliates in the front yard and highway gas stations.

The deal is expected to close at the end of this year, subject to regulatory approval.

Street charging is expected to expand rapidly as customers with a shortage of private driveways and customers looking to charge their vehicles overnight are looking for more options.

István Kapitány, who leads Shell’s mobility business, said: “Working with local authorities, an increasing number of Shell customers [electric vehicle] We can make it as convenient as possible.”

Like colleagues like Total and Repsol, Shell has been expanding along its electricity supply chain in recent years to build resilient businesses through energy transition to clean fuels.

Investors and environmental activists have demanded that oil companies take greater responsibility for their role in enabling climate change, forcing European energy majors to make new promises to cleanse their businesses.

Shell said it would be a net zero emissions business last year, like BP and others. Expect to detail plans on how to get there in next month’s strategy update.

The company’s top leaders plan to accelerate spending on clean businesses, but are wary of abandoning their existing, profitable hydrocarbon divisions too quickly.

For example, the adoption of electric vehicles is accelerating, but the vehicles are still smaller compared to vehicles with conventional engines. Demand for gasoline and diesel is expected to remain solid for decades to come.

Shell’s leadership claims it’s on the right track, but some executives say it’s not moving fast enough given the rapidly changing demands of the public, investors and climate activists.

The pressure to take climate action has grown over the past year, even though the Corona 19 epidemic has damaged the balance sheets of international oil companies.

Blockades and travel bans dramatically reduced demand for oil, led to a plunge in oil prices and hit profits.

For the first time since World War II, Shell said it would cut dividends, cut billions of dollars in spending, and cut 9,000 jobs as part of a massive restructuring.

The company is expected to release its fourth quarter results next week.

