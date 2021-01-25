30 million injections for Britain’s first unmanned fighter





Fighters without crew are designed to fly at high speeds with fighters armed with missiles, surveillance and electronic warfare techniques, giving them the advantage of winning battles over hostile forces. Known as the loyal wingman, it will be the UK’s first crewless platform to aim and shoot down enemy aircraft and survive against surface-to-air missiles.

To revitalize the Northern Ireland defense industry, Belfast’s Spirit AeroSystems has been selected to lead the team MOSQUITO in the next phase of the project. Leveraging groundbreaking engineering skills, the team will further develop the RAFs Lightweight Low-Cost Nobel Combat Aircraft (LANCA) concept with a full-fledged vehicle flight test program expected by the end of 2023.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said:

This is fantastic news and highlights the distinct strengths of the Northern Ireland economy through advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

This groundbreaking project includes significant investments that not only support local employment, but also strengthen contributions to Northern Ireland’s national security.

Team MOSQUITO, which also includes Northrop Grumman UK, will mature the design and manufacture technology demonstrators to generate evidence for the subsequent LANCA programme. If successful, the discovery of Project Mosquitos could lead to this innovative feature being deployed with the Typhoon and F-35 Lightning jets by the end of the decade.

Defense Secretary Jeremy Quinn said:

This is a big win for the Northern Ireland defense industry and will show some of the most pioneering engineering work currently being done in the UK.

The 30 million projects will accelerate Britain’s future air force development by providing state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicles and maintain its position as a world leader in emerging technologies.

Working with innovative partners across the UK, Project Mosquito is transforming the traditional approach to fighting the air to enable rapid development of technology. By leveraging the latest software development technologies and civil aerospace engineering and manufacturing expertise, the project dramatically reduces costs and development schedules, allowing innovation to reach the forefront faster than ever.

This groundbreaking research and development project will ensure that the final aircraft design can be updated easily and inexpensively with the latest technology, so we will be one step ahead of the enemy. The flexibility of the aircraft will provide optimal protection, survivability and intelligence when flying with Typhoon, F-35 Lightning and later Tempest as part of a future combat aviation system.

Aviation Secretary Mike Wigston, Head of Aviation Chiefs of Staff, said:

Together with pilot fighters like Tempest, they will take a game-changing approach to mosquito-flocking drones and crewless fighters that will transform the battlefield in ways never seen since the advent of the jet era.

Richard Berthon, Director of Future Combat Aviation, said:

Project Mosquito is an important element in our approach to the Future Combat Air, rapidly implementing design, build, and test technologies for the next generation of combat aviation capabilities. Autonomous loyal wingman aircraft offers the opportunity to expand, diversify and quickly upgrade combat air forces in a cost-effective way now and in the future.

As announced by the Prime Minister in November 2020, the UK’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program will benefit from a fraction of an additional 1.5 billion investment in military research and development, which will prepare our troops to meet. Will help. The threat of tomorrow.

LANCA started at Dstl in 2015 and understands innovative Combat Air technologies and concepts that drastically reduce cost and development time and is a project led by the RAF Rapid Capabilities Office under the Future Combat Air System Technology Initiative (FCAS TI). The UK MODs Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) provides project management and is the MOD technical institution for LANCA and Project Mosquito on behalf of the RCO.

