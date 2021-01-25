Biden plans to sign order for government to buy more US goods





BALTIMORE (AP) President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on Monday to boost government purchases from U.S. manufacturers, administration officials said.

The United States has cut around 540,000 factory jobs since last February, as the coronavirus pandemic threw the world’s largest economy into recession. The purpose of the order would be to use the $ 600 billion the federal government is spending on purchases to boost domestic factories and hiring, officials said who insisted on anonymity to discuss the announcement at come.

Bidens’ order would change the rules of the Buy American program, making it more difficult for entrepreneurs to qualify for a waiver and sell overseas-made products to federal agencies. It also changes the rules so that more of the components of a manufactured product must come from US factories. Products made in the United States would also be protected by an increase in the government’s threshold and price preferences, the price difference over which the government can buy a foreign product.

The order also includes items that apply to the separate Buy America program, which applies to highways and bridges separately. He seeks to open up public markets to new businesses by seeking out potential entrepreneurs. The ordinance would create a public website for companies that have been given waivers to sell foreign products to the government, so that US manufacturers can have more information and be in a more competitive position.

To help enforce those goals, the ordinance creates a position in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to oversee the initiative and focus on ensuring the government purchases more domestically produced goods. It also requires federal agencies to report on their progress in purchasing US goods, and emphasizes Bidens support for the Jones Act, which requires only US-flagged ships to carry cargo between US ports. .

Former presidents have vowed to revitalize the manufacturing sector as a source of job growth and have had mixed results. The government helped save the auto industry after the 2008 financial crisis, but the number of factory jobs has steadily declined over the past four decades.

The number of manufacturing jobs in the United States peaked in 1979 at 19.5 million and now stands at 12.3 million, according to the Department of Labor. Bidens predecessor Donald Trump promised a factory revival, but manufacturing employment never returned to pre-Great Recession levels before the coronavirus hit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos