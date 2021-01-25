How are UK companies ready for net zero transition?





The UK government’s 2050 net-zero goal is legally binding, which means companies of all sizes and sectors must accelerate their decarbonization efforts. However, two new major surveys highlighted key challenges for the private sector. Here, edie summarizes the main findings.

The first survey was conducted by the national standards body BSI of approximately 1,000 decision makers and senior sustainability experts in all key sectors. The organization asked respondents where their business was on a net zero journey in terms of setting goals and providing investment and emission reductions. We also requested information on future plans and key challenges to meet them.

Scott Steedman, BSI’s Director of Standards, said, “It demonstrates the growing broader effort of business leaders to achieve net zero by 2050. [Covid-19] Infectious disease worldwide epidemic”.

However, despite this heightened ambition and accelerating action, respondents still have major concerns about the epidemic’s skill, skill, justice, cost, and long-term impact. Moreover, progress and level of planning varied greatly by sector and size of business, with SMEs lagging behind the larger scale.

The BSI results are consistent with another key cross-sector survey of 1,021 UK-based small businesses conducted by YouGov on behalf of World Kinect Energy Services. According to this survey, most small businesses thought they weren’t ready to offer Net Zero due to issues like lack of in-house expertise and costs associated with carbon accounting and new technologies.

Therese Gjerde, Senior Director of Global Sustainability at World Kinect Energy Services, sympathized with SMEs on these issues, but warns that if action is not taken, not only will the UK’s low-carbon transition be jeopardized, but it could also result in fines or increased costs for businesses in the future. I did.

She said: “Net Zero’s 2050 deadline is much closer than people think, and it takes time to develop a realistic and achievable strategy, and it may take longer to implement it. Organizations must act now and begin their sustainability journey by developing a long-term emission reduction strategy that will help them with their environmental impact.”

Results from BSI’s Net-Zero Barometer:

World Kinect Energy Services’ SME Survey Results:

