Covid: If the vaccine doesn’t work against the strain, Britain’will not return to its origin’, says top scientist.





If the new strain of Covid-19 is resistant to the vaccine, the UK will not return to its origin, said a leading scientist who advises the government.

Andrew Hayward, professor of epidemiology at University College London and a member of the government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said the strain would not come back to its origins if the strain reduced the vaccine’s efficacy.

He told Sky News that scientists are convinced that the vaccine will work against the strains that emerged in Kent.

We don’t know much about the Brazilian and South African strains, and immunity to them may be reduced, but there are some laboratory data that suggests that it’s too early to say for certain. “He said.

The UK has committed to providing the vaccine to about 13 million people by mid-February. Credits: PA

Professor Hayward also pointed out that even if the vaccine is not completely effective against the strain, it is still likely to provide some protection.

“From the point of view of the technology used in these vaccines, the ability to remodel according to the new virus will be much faster than the technology used in flu vaccines, for example. It is a slow and laborious process,” he said.

Professor Hayward emphasized how scientists were able to remodel the flu vaccine every year, and he said with the covid vaccine “we can definitely see that happening.”

The new variant was a source of concern for the government. Credits: PA

South African and Brazilian Covid variants have raised government concerns.

The government has closed the borders unless everyone entering the country has had a negative test and no other tests within a few days of arrival.

Fear of the new variant is so high that the government could further tighten the rules and force all arrivals to quarantine the hotel for 10 days at their own expense, according to plans still under discussion.

The government has committed to vaccinating about 13 million people by mid-February.

This number includes all people most vulnerable to the virus, as well as all frontline health care and caregivers.

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person in the UK to receive a Pfizer/Bioentec covid-19 vaccine. Credits: PA

According to the latest figures, 6.3 million doses are currently administered in the UK, and the majority have their first injections.

Nearly 500,000 doses were given on Saturday, the highest daily figure to date.

The government is facing criticism for its decision to postpone the second vaccination by up to 12 weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination interval of 6 weeks.

The British Medical Association has sent a letter urging a review to Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations, defended the delayed dosing regime used in the UK.

He said he did not expect protection to decline at any point between the 12 weeks.

He said: “Other countries are seeing what the UK is doing with tremendous interest and this could be another example of a long tradition of producing much better ways of using vaccines with our innovative and creative resources. There is. .

He warned that people could be misled by critics complaining that there was a lack of evidence for the government’s approach, and argued that there was absolutely solid evidence that vaccination to more people would provide protection and save lives.

