United States to Track COVID-19 Variants and Study If Vaccines Remain Effective | Voice of America





The United States is redoubling its efforts to track these various variants of the coronavirus as the virus continues to spread around the world, a health official said on Sunday.

The plan is to monitor “the impact of these variants on vaccines, as well as our therapies,” as the virus continues to mutate as it spreads, said Dr Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

“We are now stepping up our monitoring of these and our study of them,” Walenskysaidd in a Fox News interview on Sunday. She said the CDC was working with the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Pentagon, to track coronavirus mutations.

The news comes as the world is on the verge of reaching 100 million COVID-19 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 2 million people have died from the virus.

FILE – Emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, 29, of the emergency ambulance service, pushes a stretcher into an emergency room to drop off a COVID-19 patient in Placentia, Calif., January 8, 2021.

“We are in a race against these variants,” said Vivek Murthy, who has been nominated by President JoeBiden to become the next US surgeon general, on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” program.

Walensky took the helm of the CDC last Wednesday, during Biden’s inauguration.

The recent emergence of several variants of the coronavirus, which have been shown to be more transmissible and, in the case of a strain first identified in Britain, possibly more deadly has made vaccination a major problem for them. health officials.

Walenskys said that until enough people have been vaccinated, ensuring the immunity of the “herd”, the wearing of masks and social distancing will have to remain in place to “decrease the amount of virus circulating and, consequently , decrease the amount of variants that exist, ”the CDC chief said.

Scientists said last week that if the British variant was associated with a higher level of mortality, it was believed that existing vaccines were still effective against it; however, a more contagious South African variant could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines. current, scientists said.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has become the latest world leader to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are bad, but I am already under medical treatment,” the 67-year-old wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already on medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward. I am represented by Dr Olga Sanchez Cordero in the morning to talk about how we do it every day.

Andrs Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 25, 2021

Mexico has confirmed more than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 and recorded more than 149,000 deaths, the fourth highest death toll in the world after the United States, Brazil and India, according to Johns Hopkins.

India tracks the number of cases in the United States with 10.6 million infections and more than 153,000 deaths. Brazil has nearly 9 million cases and more than 217,000 deaths.

Mainland China recorded 124 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, most of it from local transmission, a slight increase from the 80 cases recorded on Saturday.

Australia approved the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. The country plans to start vaccinating priority groups in late February.

A medical assistant has a resident of a nursing home vaccinated with an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the retirement home for the elderly in Froendenberg, western Germany, January 22, 2021 .

New Zealand health officials confirmed on Monday that they were investigating its first national case of COVID-19 since mid-November.

The positive case is a 56-year-old woman who was infected with the South African variant. She returned to New Zealand on December 30 and was likely infected by another returnee in a quarantine center, an official said.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said officials are looking to determine whether the coronavirus could have spread through the ventilation and air conditioning systems at quarantine facilities.

Authorities said the woman’s husband tested negative.

With a difficult lockdown, New Zealand had nearly wiped out the coronavirus, with new cases found among travelers returning home and quarantined. As of Sunday, there were 79 such cases. New variants from Britain and South Africa, however, have been found among these cases, raising concerns that the community’s spread will return.

New Zealand does not expect most of its population to be vaccinated against the coronavirus until the second half of this year.

