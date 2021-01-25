New global coalition launched to address the impacts of climate change





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a new United Nations to address the impacts of climate change.

In a virtual speech at the Climate Adaptation Summit hosted by the Netherlands, the Prime Minister will launch the Alliance for Adaptation Action at the first global summit focused solely on adaptation and resilience.

Developed by Britain in partnership with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the United Nations, this new coalition has taken international political commitments made through the United Nations call for action on adaptation and resilience to ground support for vulnerable communities.

From wildfires in Australia to the recent cyclones in Mozambique, many countries around the world are already experiencing the effects of climate change. Without action, more people will experience severe confusion, extreme weather, and devastating communities and livelihoods.

With support, countries and communities can adapt and build resilience to the impacts of climate change. Actions such as early warning systems for storms, flood drainage and investment in drought-resistant crops are cost effective and save lives and livelihoods as well as costs.

For example, in the UK, where we are experiencing more rainfall events as a result of climate change, the government has put an additional 5.2 billion in new flood and coastal defense plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say at the Adaptation Summit:

It is undeniable that climate change is already on us and is already destroying lives and economies. We have to adapt to the changing climate and we must do it now.

The priority for the UK G7 Presidency this year is the need for a resilient recovery. To get not only warm words but also real change, I am launching a whole new adaptive action alliance to set the agenda ahead of COP26 today.

Together we can adapt, be more resilient, and save lives and livelihoods around the world.

COP26 President-Appointment Alok Sharma said:

We know that the most vulnerable people are at the greatest risk from climate change, and that minimal effort has been made to trigger it. Actions are now needed to address this and build resilience before more people lose their lives or livelihoods.

I urge all countries to come up with ambitious adaptation plans. This important new alliance will focus decisively on accelerating the delivery of adaptation in the areas that most need the minds of the world.

Global Commission on Adaptation Commissioner Emma Howard Boyd said:

Last week’s flood defense protected tens of thousands of people in Britain from record river levels during Storm Christoph. Investment in flood protection improves health and well-being by helping economic development and strengthening green and blue spaces.

Environment agencies, governments, and regional partners have a lot of expertise to share with the world and a lot to learn. The international cooperation advocated by this coalition is of great importance.

The Alliance will leverage the expertise of scientists, businesses, civil society and more, and will serve as a forum for developed and developing countries to share knowledge and best practices on regional, regional and global solutions to tackle climate change.

The UN High-Level Climate Champions Race to Resilience campaign and the new Dutch-led Adaptation Action Agenda, the coalition hosted a series of sectoral events and brought together government, private sector, community and funders to protect people and protect people from the impact of climate change Caused by the economy.

The UK is already taking steps at home and abroad to improve its resilience to climate change, and by announcing adaptation communications at the end of last year, it became one of the first countries in the world to implement the core commitments of the Paris Agreement.

Note to editors

The Adaptation Action Coalition promoted a call for action on adaptation and resilience in 2019 at the United Nations Climate Action Summit to ensure that countries act now on adaptation, incorporate climate risk into all decisions, and increase the availability of adaptation funds. I promise. It is currently signed by 86 organizations, including more than 120 countries, the European Union and several UN agencies.

The Climate Adaptation Summit brings together agencies, government leaders, mayors, private sector, civil society and youth movements to drive the critical changes needed by society to manage the impacts of a climate emergency. It will provide improved ambitions, accelerated action and practical solutions to the challenges of an increasingly hot world, demonstrating how a climate resilient future can and should be achieved.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appoints Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP as the UK’s international champion on adaptation and resilience of the COP26 Presidency in November 2020 to help countries at the forefront of climate change adapt and build on its impacts. Drive ambition and action. Elasticity. In her role, she regularly works with the governments of the countries most affected by climate change and strives to promote support from the international community and the private sector.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos