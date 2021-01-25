11,000 increase in first-time buyer deposits in 2020





Global Multi Cooker Industry

Global Multicooker market reaching $3. $9 billion by 2027. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Multicooker’s global market is estimated at $1. $1 billion in 2020 is expected to reach a revised size of US$3 New York, January 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Announcement of “Global Multicooker Industry” report released at Reportlinker.com-https:/ /www.reportlinker.com/p05957463/?utm_source=GNW $9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. One of the segments analyzed in the report, less than 5 quarts, is expected to hit a 20.5% CAGR and reach $1.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business impact of the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis, the growth in the 5-6 quart segment was corrected at a CAGR of 21.8% over the next seven years. The U.S. market is estimated at $297 million, with China expected to grow at an annual average of 25%. The U.S. multicooker market is estimated at $297 million in 2020. China, the world’s second-largest economy, has an estimated market size of USD 922 million by 2027, following a CAGR of 25% during the analysis period from 2020 to 2027. Among other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada and are expected to grow by 15.5% and 18.2% respectively. 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17%. Over 6 Quarts Segment Records a CAGR of 17.3% The US, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will lead the expected CAGR of 16.6% for this segment in the global 6 Quart Oversegment segment. Occupying a market size of US$267.4 million in 2020, these regional markets are expected to reach US$785.4M by the end of the analysis period. China will be the fastest growing market cluster in this region. The Asia-Pacific market, led by Australia, India and South Korea, is expected to reach $573.8 million by 2027, while the South American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to the eighth edition of this report. The 150-page report provides a concise insight into how the pandemic has affected the production and purchasing aspects of 2020 and 2021. Short-term phased recovery by major region is also covered. Confirmed competitors in this market include Groupe SEBInstant Brands Inc. (Instant Pot) Newell BrandsSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.Whirlpool Corporation Read full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957463/?utm_source=GNW I Introduction, Methodology and Reporting Scope II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. Market Overview Global Competitors Market Share Global Multicooker Competitors Market Share Scenario (%): Impact of Covid-19 and the upcoming global recession in 2019 and 2025 2. Focus on specific players 3. 