PRECIOUS-Gold allays doubts about the passage of the American stimulus





(Price updates) * Dollar index fell 0.1% against major currencies * US Fed policy meeting scheduled for January 26-27 * Interactive chart tracking global spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt .rs / 3mvcUoa By Sumita Layek Jan 25 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged down on Monday amid fears that a massive economic recovery in the United States will not come smoothly, even as a weaker dollar has limited bullion losses. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $ 1,850.91 an ounce at 8:22 a.m. GMT, after falling 0.9% in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $ 1,851.80. The administration of US President Joe Biden has tried to allay Republicans’ fears that his $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive in an appeal on Sunday. “We see bigger question marks over passing Biden’s stimulus package, Senate Republicans are starting to oppose parts of the package,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at the National Australia Bank. “So that raises the question of the speed and timing of the package. (Although) some of the problems with the vaccination delays in the United States may tip the scales in favor of this stimulus,” Shaw added. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, possibly due to a widespread stimulus. U.S. coronavirus cases topped 25 million on Sunday as the pace of vaccinations remained slow, while the European Union’s vaccination campaign was hit by production problems at AstraZeneca Plc. The dollar lost 0.1% against competing currencies, making gold attractive to holders of other shares. Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled for January 26-27. “The Fed is likely to take the conservative route and wait for additional data and assume the fragility, as the short-term effects of a more aggressive fight against COVID-19 could weaken domestic economic activity “said Nicholas Frappell, Global Managing Director of ABC Bullion. “Longer term outlook and technical support remain bullish,” so with prices above $ 1,840, gold could climb back to $ 1,870 to $ 1,880, he added. Silver gained 0.3% to $ 25.47 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $ 1,099.41 and palladium lost 0.1% to $ 2,351.84. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Amy Caren Daniel and Uttaresh.V)

