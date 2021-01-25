Britain is in danger of failing Gordon Brown | Gordon Brown





Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Britain was in danger of breaking up by becoming a failed state if there were no deep reforms in the way it governed.

Brown wrote in the Daily Telegraph: It is indeed Scotland that the discontent is so deep that threatens the end of England.

Brown, who had been prime minister for ten years from 1997 and became prime minister in 2007, said that many British were disillusioned with the way the London-centered elite ruled and the interests of the London-centered elite.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 4s Today program Monday morning, he accused Boris Johnson and his government of being out of contact. He said: I don’t think Boris Johnson has a good understanding of how deep anger is, whether a lack of trust is causing him problems, and whether other parts of the country have problems with his acceptability.

A poll conducted in four UK countries on Sunday found that the majority of voters thought Scotland would become independent within the next 10 years. In Scotland, it was found that 49% of people supported independence, while 44% were against a margin of 52% to 48%, excluding pending decisions. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, promised a new referendum for independence when the Scottish Nationalist Party won another majority in the Scottish Parliamentary elections in May.

Brown argued that Sturgeon and her party saw the future of the country in terms of the battle between Scotland and the rest of England and that the Scots were more interested in action to solve social problems than independence.

Brown said the coronavirus epidemic has revealed a split between different parts of the UK. Not only is Scotland’s first minister, but the first Welsh minister who says the local mayor does not consult and listen is saying that it does not even respond to Boris Johnson’s letter. I think the region, country and the public are tired.

Brown called for a fundamental constitutional change, led by the Democracy Committee, which will rethink how Britain as a whole is governed. He proposed to create a civic rally in the UK. Today you can’t let the elites talk to them, you have to get people involved in what you say, and they now have views on the plague. How the recession was dealt with.

According to a Sunday Times poll, 47% of Northern Ireland still wanted to stay in the UK, 42% were in favor of the United Ireland, and 11% were pending. When asked if they supported a referendum on Ireland within the next five years, 51% were in favor and 44% were against.

In Wales, where support for independence is weakest, 23% left the UK and 31% supported a referendum.

Brown wrote in Telegraph: No country can’t do national unity without political unity, and the Commission has been partly influenced by Britain in the past, so you can learn from the experiences of countries like Australia, Canada, Germany and the United States that have a second chamber. Local senators and ethnic minorities who can easily go out are guaranteed a stronger voice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos