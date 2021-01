US joins fight against climate change at high-level summit

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The United States will mark its return to the global fight against climate change on Monday by joining high-level talks on how to better protect people and economies from the effects of global warming already underway .

Less than a week after President Joe Biden announced the United States’ return to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, his Special Climate Envoy John Kerry will join Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leaders at the Climate Adaptation Summit.

This online event, organized by the Netherlands, aims to define practical solutions and plans to tackle climate change in the period up to 2030.

Ahead of the summit, more than 3,000 scientists around the world urged leaders to better protect people from falling global warming.

Our rapidly warming world is already experiencing major disruptions from more intense droughts, fires, heat waves, floods, destructive tropical cyclones and other extreme events, the scientists said, including five award winners. Nobel, in a press release.

Unless we intervene and adapt now, the result will be increased poverty, water shortages, agricultural losses and a surge in migration with a heavy toll in human lives.

Climate change could reduce global food production by up to 30%, while rising seas and larger storms could force hundreds of millions of people in coastal cities out of their homes, the summit organizer said. , the Global Adaptation Center (GCA).

There is no vaccine for climate change, GCA chairman and former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon told reporters on the eve of the event.

It is happening much, much faster than we realize, leading to risk and cascading effects. Building resilience to climate change is not pleasant, it is a must.

No binding commitments will be made at the summit, but leaders will try to define an agenda, plans and proposals to create a climate resilient planet by the end of the decade.

Britain said it plans to partner with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, St. Lucia and the Netherlands on an initiative that could include early warning systems for storms and investments in flood drainage and drought tolerant crops.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson

