I will never forget 11 years in England.





As 2021 brings new opportunities and new hopes, I will be heading home after my 11 year term as the 11th New China Ambassador to the UK. I am the longest serving in the history of China-British relations and the longest serving of all Chinese ambassadors.

Looking back at the nearly 4,000 days I have spent here, I find myself full of countless emotions as I am the last trip of my 47-year diplomatic career. This writing gave me a lot of glory and memories to cherish. And I am grateful to my British friends who have given me invaluable support while doing my duty here in England.

During these 11 years, I have traveled all over the UK to interact with people from all walks of life, explore ideas, and promote collaboration. Competitions at the Olympic Stadium, Big Ben’s bells, New Year’s Eve fireworks on the Thames, degree events at the University of Nottingham and Huddersfield University, and the faces of children meeting the giant pandas Sweetie and Sunshine. We must not forget the deep affection of our friends in England.

For 11 years, I witnessed and participated in the mutual visitation of Chinese and British leaders. I am particularly proud of my humbleness in the successful British state visit of President Xi Jinping, who marked the 2015 China-British Golden Age. This visit left an indelible mark on the history of China-British relations by highlighting the strategic, pragmatic, inclusive and global importance of this relationship. I was also honored to welcome British Prime Ministers Wen Jiabao and Li Keqiang, travel to China with Cameron, Prime Minister Mei, and the Duke of Cambridge, and attend Sino-British dialogue conferences. These visits and conversations have strengthened communication, deepened trust, defined the relationship we want and developed cooperation.

During these 11 years, Sino-British trade, economic cooperation, cultural and human exchanges have had beneficial results. From 2010 to 2020, trade in goods surged from $51 billion to $92.3 billion. Chinese investment in the UK and Chinese exports to the UK increased almost 20 times. The number of Chinese students in the UK and the number of visits by people from our country has doubled, the former from 100,000 to 220,000, and the latter from 1 million to 2 million.

China and the UK are major countries with global influence. Over the past 11 years, our cooperation has increased in breadth and depth. There is no better example than our joint response in the face of a century of the Covid-19 pandemic. China and the UK have joined hands to aid each other, share experiences in prevention and control, cooperate in the research and development of vaccines and pharmaceuticals, and advance international cooperation.

The friendship between the Chinese and British people has deepened. The beautiful voices of the children singing Let the World be Full of Love in the Confucius Classroom Choir at Milburn Elementary School in Northern Ireland are a memory I will keep.

Another highlight of the 11-year tour is the purchase of the former Royal Mint Bureau with a new embassy building, over 140 years old, 140 years after China’s first foreign diplomatic envoy moved to Portland Place 49 in 1877. This century The project will witness the growth of Sino-British relations in a new century of the River Thames, which flows forever in banks.

These 11 years haven’t always been a smooth sailing. Given the differences in history, culture, social systems and stages of development, China and Britain do not always make eye contact. However, it is important to properly handle the differences. The most important lesson can be learned by looking at the history and experiences of Sino-British exchanges since the establishment of goodwill. Relationships will move forward when complying with international law and the basic norms governing relations between countries. Otherwise, you will suffer frustration or regression. I hope that China and the UK will keep in mind the lessons learned from history, respect each other, build relationships that transcend differences in social institutions and ideologies, and pursue win-win cooperation. This is in the greatest interest to the people of both countries and others.

My goodwill mission may be over, but the Sino-British friendship continues. As the British military song goes on, the old soldier never dies and simply disappears. I will continue to follow and support the development of Chinese-English relations, and I believe that with the care of people from all levels of both countries, this relationship will withstand the tests of the cold winter and accept the warm spring. Early date.

Liu Xiaoming is the Chinese Ambassador to the UK.

