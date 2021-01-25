



According to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, the prime minister risks becoming a “failed country” if the prime minister does not reform its unions.

Prime Minister Brown said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should form a Democracy Committee to review how Britain governs.

In the Daily Telegraph, Mr. Brown said, “Now the choice is between a reformed country and a failed country.”

He added: “This committee will find that the UK is urgently in need of a forum where countries and regions and Boris Johnson can be brought together regularly.

“No country can achieve national unity without political unity, and the Commission has learned from the experiences of countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany and the United States, where the second chamber was the senator of the region, in part because it was influenced by Britain in the past. You can start with. A stronger voice is guaranteed for minorities who can easily go out.”

Brown said Johnson should promote the military and the NHS as an example of the union’s “everyday benefits”.

A poll by The Sunday Times found the following:

In Scotland, 49% supported independence, 44% had a margin of 52% to 48% if pending decisions were excluded.In Northern Ireland, 47% wanted to stay in the UK, 42% favored Ireland and 11% within the next 5 years When asked if they supported a referendum on the United Ireland, 51% said they favored it compared to 44% who opposed it.

Surveys have shown that support for the breakup of the UK is increasing.

The former Nicolas Ster accused Johnson of “fearing democracy” and said he would seek a “legal referendum” for Scottish independence.

Scotland’s first minister argued that the Prime Minister’s disagreement with another independent vote was “fear of the Scottish people’s verdict and will.”

Meanwhile, Arlene Foster of Northern Ireland’s mandated administration said the referendum on whether the country should retain part of Britain or unify with Ireland is “segmental” and “reckless”.

A cabinet spokesman said the Scottish public wanted to see British politicians “working together to focus on fighting the coronavirus”.

“It remains a top priority for the UK government and has supported jobs and businesses in all four countries during the epidemic.

“The issue of Scottish independence was resolved decisively in 2014, when Scotland decided to retain part of the UK.

“Now more than ever, we must unite and strengthen Britain instead of separating Britain.”

