FEMA plan would free billions of dollars for climate disaster prevention





Federal officials in WASHINGTON, showing how fast the Biden administration is revising climate policy after years of denial under former President Donald J. Trump, aim to free up to $ 10 billion in Federal Management Agency emergencies to protect against climate disasters before they strike.

The agency, best known for responding to hurricanes, floods and wildfires, wants to spend the money to preemptively protect itself against damage by building dikes, raising or relocating flood-prone homes, and taking further action as climate change intensifies storms and other natural disasters. .

This would eclipse all previous grant programs of this type, said Daniel Kaniewski, former deputy administrator of FEMA and now managing director of Marsh & McLennan Companies, a consultancy firm.

FEMA’s plan would use a budget maneuver to reuse a portion of the agency’s overall disaster spending towards projects designed to protect against damage from climate disasters, according to people familiar with the discussions within the agency. the agency.

Over the past year, FEMA has played a leading role in the fight against Covid-19 and the agency’s plan is to count Covid spending towards the formula used to redirect money to projects. climatic. This would allow the Biden administration to quickly and significantly increase funding for climate resilience without congressional action, generating a windfall that could increase funding six-fold.

Michael M. Grimm, FEMA Acting Deputy Associate Administrator for Disaster Mitigation, said the agency’s initial estimates suggested up to $ 3.7 billion could be available for the program, called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC. By comparison, this program has so far only $ 500 million to provide in grants.

More than $ 3.7 billion could be paid, Mr Grimm said in a statement.

But the amount of new money could potentially reach $ 10 billion, by some estimates, if FEMA also decides to count Covid dollars in a similar fund, the Risk Mitigation Grants Program, designed to help communities rebuild after a disaster. Mr Grimm said the decision to provide this funding has yet to be made.

The proposal would not necessarily reduce the money available to fight Covid, according to people familiar with the plan. Rather, it would give FEMA the ability to leverage additional funds for resilience from the government dedicated disaster fund, which Congress regularly replenishes once the fund is used up.

FEMA’s plan is expected to be approved by the White House budget office. After Mr Bidens’ victory, members of his transition team said they saw the new funding as a way for the new administration to deliver on its pledge to tackle climate change.

Update

January 25, 2021 at 5:16 p.m. ET

White House spokesman Vedant Patel did not respond to requests for comment.

The proposal marks an effort by the Biden administration to address what experts call climate adaptation an area of ​​climate policy that differs from reducing greenhouse gas emissions and focuses on better protecting people. , homes and communities against the consequences of global warming. These include more frequent and more severe storms, flooding and forest fires, as well as rising waters.

The United States has a mixed record in this regard.

In many coastal states, homebuilding is increasing fastest in areas most prone to flooding, including places that may soon be underwater. And despite strong public support for stricter building codes in high-risk areas, only a third of local jurisdictions have disaster-resistant provisions in their building codes.

In the face of rapidly escalating disaster costs, the Trump administration has taken some steps to make communities more resilient to the effects of climate change, even though it has refrained from using the term. FEMA and other agencies have focused more on getting people to move away from vulnerable areas, rather than always paying them to rebuild there. And the agency urged Congress to create the BRIC program to help cities and states improve their preparedness before a disaster, rather than after.

But federal officials were also stymied by Mr. Trump’s insistence that climate change was overkill.

In 2018, when FEMA released its four-year strategic plan to deal with disasters, the words climate change were nowhere to be found. Faced year after year with record forest fires in California, Mr Trump said the problem was too many leaves on the forest floor. Mr Trump replied that rising temperatures were exacerbating the problem: it will start to cool down. You just watched.

As a candidate, Mr Biden has pledged to focus on climate adaptation. And on his first day as president, he signed an order imposing higher construction standards for buildings or infrastructure in flood-prone areas that are built with federal money. The order, first imposed by President Barack Obama, was rescinded by Mr. Trump.

Mr. Bidens’ movement won praise from disaster groups. This action restores forward-looking policy that will help ensure taxpayer dollars are not washed away by the next flood, said Forbes Tompkins, who works on federal flood policy with the Pew Charitable Trusts, a rights group, in a statement.

But sending billions of dollars in new money into FEMA disaster programs would go further than simply restoring the coping policies of the Obama era. The BRIC program was created in the aftermath of the brutal disaster season of 2017, when the United States was hit in succession by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as wildfires in California then the worst ever. recorded. Federal disaster spending has skyrocketed.

Months later, federal researchers reported that for every dollar the government spent to protect a community before a disaster, it saved $ 6 later. In 2018, Congress created the program to take advantage of these savings by providing more money up front. The first grants were to be awarded this year.

If the White House Biden approves the plan, it can find allies in Congress, even among Republicans.

Using Covid funds to increase that money has received bipartisan support in Congress in the past. In October, Representative Peter A. DeFazio, Democratic chairman of the House Transport and Infrastructure Committee, which has jurisdiction over FEMA, sent a letter to the agency urging it to use Covid money .

This letter was co-signed by Representative Sam Graves, the committee’s senior Republican. But FEMA was unable to get clearance from the Trump administration’s budget office, according to former officials.

The new money would present challenges, according to people familiar with the program. State and local governments must provide 25% of the cost of any project, a particularly big hurdle as the Covid economic downturn has devastated government budgets. And these officials would have to design projects on a scale large enough to use the new funds.

Still, the additional funding is worth pursuing, said Mr. Kaniewski, the former FEMA official. The more dollars for mitigation, the better, he said. It’s about as good a taxpayer investment as you can find.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos