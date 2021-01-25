UK residents returning from Covid hotspot face hotel quarantine





Limited hotel quarantine systems will be introduced in the UK this week, but initially only for UK residents returning from countries with the new and more virulent coronavirus, including Portugal, South Africa and Brazil.

White Hall sources say Downing Street will “reserve the right” to go further by requiring all visitors from anywhere in the world to be quarantined at their own expense for 10 days.

The decision to limit initially to specific countries came after travel industry executives warned that mandating hotel quarantine on every arrival could make it difficult for British citizens to return home in a matter of days and find enough hotel rooms near the airport.

This move means that only UK residents will be affected. Bans have already been put in place in recent months against visitors entering the UK from South Africa, Portugal, Brazil and other South American countries to control the spread of new strains of the virus that scientists fear may be resistant to existing vaccines.

Senior ministers of the “Coronavirus Steering Committee” will meet on Tuesday to finalize the quarantine policy for new arrivals.

As soon as you get safe, there should be a roadmap that goes outside of these restrictions.

Direct flights to the UK from South Africa, Brazil and other South American countries are already banned, but UK residents were able to self-isolate after returning home via indirect routes.

Prospects that tighter regulations will be enforced in the UK and other European countries plunged stock prices for airlines and tour operators on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants “maximum protection against reinfection from abroad” to prevent the import of new strains.

Health secretary Matt Hancock mentioned the new plans at a press conference Monday evening. “If the new strain evades the vaccine, it is important to protect it, and it makes sense to take precautionary principles to protect this country,” he said.

With coronavirus travel restrictions in place worldwide, the number of visitors is only 2.5% of the epidemic level, equivalent to 12,000 people coming through UK airports each day.

Mandatory hotel quarantine for new arrivals, a policy used by other countries, will act as an additional deterrent as it charges £1,000 per person for a 10-day stay.

The Prime Minister’s allies said no decision was made to “in principle extend” the containment requirements to other states. Prime Minister Lishi Sunak is one of those who sympathize with a comprehensive policy for all arrivals.

Ministers maintained a’travel corridor’ exemption for countries with low incidence of the virus, but introduced a self-isolation system for the first time in June of last year, three months after the epidemic began.

They have further tightened entry restrictions in recent weeks, including introducing mandatory pre-departure tests for everyone arriving from abroad.

On Monday, the aviation industry said the government should provide plans on how to roll back new rules so that travel can resume.

“Two weeks ago, the UK introduced the highest level of regulation in the world. . . As soon as it gets safe, there should be a roadmap for these restrictions,” the Airport Operators Association and Airlines UK said in a joint statement.

Many smaller airports, including London Southend, Cardiff, and Newquay, have stopped all scheduled flights, with the majority of passengers passing through London’s Heathrow Airport.

Industry statistics warn that even before the temporary coronavirus-related closure, there will be difficulties finding hotel space for too many people, given that there are around 10,000 hotel beds near Heathrow.

The UK’s largest airport said that if ministers opt for full-scale hotel quarantine, it means “effectively closing the border, which has a huge ripple effect on the already kneeling British and aviation sector.”

