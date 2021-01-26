First known U.S. case of variant COVID in Brazil found in Minnesota





The Minnesota Department of Health reports that the patient recently returned from a trip to Brazil.

ST PAUL, Minnesota The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported on Monday that the first known U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant from Brazil has been confirmed in a Minnesota patient.

The Brazil P.1 variant was found by the public health laboratory MDH in a specimen from a resident of Minnesota who had recently returned from a trip to Brazil.

According to a press release from MDH, although this variant is considered more contagious than the original viral strain that causes COVID-19, it is not yet known whether it causes more serious illness.

We are grateful that our testing program has helped us find this case, and we thank all Minnesotans who seek testing when they feel sick or have a reason to be tested, the Minnesota Health Commissioner said. , Jan Malcolm, in the press release. We know that even as we work hard to defeat COVID-19, the virus continues to evolve like all viruses. This is yet another reason why we want to limit the transmission of COVID-19, the fewer people who contract COVID-19, the less opportunity the virus has to evolve. The good news is that we can slow the spread of this and all COVID-19 variants by using the proven prevention methods of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, staying home when sick, and to be tested if necessary.

MDH reports that the patient is a resident of the Twin Cities metro. They fell ill in early January and the specimen was collected on January 9. After testing positive, the patient told MDH case investigators that they traveled to Brazil before becoming ill. They were asked to self-isolate and quarantine other members of their household.

MDH epidemiologists interview the person again for more details about the illness, travel and contact.

MDH also reports that it has discovered two new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant from the UK, both in residents of the Twin Cities metro area who recently traveled to California. Minnesota has now registered eight cases of the British variant statewide.

MDH also reported that the CDC has identified an additional patient with the variant also a metropolitan resident with a recent travel history to the Dominican Republic. This case had a symptom onset date of January 10, 2021.

With the latter cases, a total of eight UK variant cases have now been identified in Minnesota, but MDH officials believe there are more.

These cases illustrate why it is so important to limit travel as much as possible during a pandemic, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said in the press release. If you must travel, it is important to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, follow public health advice to get tested before travel, use cautious protective measures during travel, quarantine, and get tested after the trip.

