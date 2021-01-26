New quarantine regulations expected for UK travelers | World news





Boris Johnson is expected to approve new quarantine rules for airport hotel travelers on Tuesday as cabinet ministers reject pressure from Tori lawmakers to set a timetable to ease closures.

What Downing Street said was a more cautious approach after England’s third blockade, No 10 sources said: I don’t want to unlock anything if I need to lock it again. It could mean that coronavirus travel restrictions and other restrictions remain for months.

Hotel quarantine measures, which government sources said could take weeks rather than days to implement, would effectively close our borders, the airline industry said.

A 10-day stay is expected to take 1,000 or more per traveler. In some countries that have introduced a similar regime since March of last year, residents charge thousands for lodging, lodging, and security while staying locked in rooms, including exercise.

Ministers have previously discussed limiting hotel quarantine to hotspot countries, including South Africa and parts of South America, but Whitehall sources say there is now the potential to expand into a comprehensive quarantine policy for all arrivals or a broader targeted approach. The whole continent like South America.

The final decision will be made by the Cabinet Secretary at the Covid-O meeting on Tuesday, and the Prime Minister will present several options. Details that have not yet been confirmed include the cost and whether the policy release test will work, such as an action to allow travelers to leave quarantine if tested negative after 5 days.

An all-traveler-inclusive policy is favored by Interior Minister Priti Patel and Health Minister Matt Hancock, who said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should confirm plans on how to curtail the policy, but support. Grant Shapps, a traffic secretary who is cautious about the viability of the policy, also requested a roadmap for easing the rules.

Hancock said Monday it was very important for us to be on the lookout at the border. In case of vaccine evasion, it is important to protect against new strains. It is also reasonable to take precautionary principles to protect this country while studying science and analysis of the various strains found around the world.

Johnson also hinted at favoring more comprehensive restrictions, saying the policy should provide maximum protection against reinfection abroad.

The UK on Monday hit a daily low of 22,195 cases an additional month or more. Since 20,263 new cases were recorded on December 14th, this number has not been lower. Every week, new cases were reduced by 25%. The reported death toll was 592.

Anticipated quarantine rules may trigger returns to the UK before being introduced. The aviation industry has warned that this policy will be a disaster for the sector.

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said Sunak should provide a comprehensive package of financial assistance for British Airways, including full discounts and extended vacations, while the policy is in effect.

In a joint statement, the Airport Operators Association and Airlines UK said the move will affect cargo, including PPE supply, and further action should be in the short term.

It is understood that Heathrow sees about 6,000 passengers per day, which is comparable to the depth of the spring 2020 closure when about 3% of the average 200,000 passengers per day traveled. The current hotel capacity around Heathrow is estimated at around 10,000 rooms, but some hotels have been closed for months.

There were only a handful of inbound flights from London Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester on Monday to the UK’s next three largest airports, accounting for only 1% of general passenger traffic arriving unofficially, which is only a few hundred.

Hancock issued a strong warning on Monday that no one should travel in the UK except for very limited reasons. Under this blockade, it is illegal to travel abroad without a reasonable excuse. Because it is illegal to leave the home unless one of the very few reasons is specified, he said.

The government is under pressure from conservative blockade skeptics to set a roadmap to ease regulations. The England and Longfield Children’s Commissioner in a letter to Johnson on Monday asked for a schedule for school to resume.

Whitehall sources say UK Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance advised that changing the current containment is not yet safe.

Johnson was one of several cabinet ministers who publicly denied a request to set a schedule to ease restrictions, but source 10 said it would happen as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister proposed that the government would review the possibility of easing some measures prior to the reconsideration date on February 15th.

Downing Street sources said Johnson said the government will review the evidence and that no restrictions will be lifted before February 15th. The Prime Minister also added that while Easter did not promise that school would resume, it should not be assumed that people would not necessarily do so.

When we announced this lockdown, the PM made it clear that the school would be the first item we would unlock. I don’t want to unlock it if I need to lock it again. Everything we say makes it clear.

