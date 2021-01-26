Biden rescinds Trump’s ban on transgender people in the US military | Donald Trump News





The new US president issues an order overturning a Pentagon rule that had banned transgender people from military service.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Monday rescinding the Trump administration’s policy that prohibited transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.

What I am doing is allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform and essentially restore the situation as it previously existed with transgender personnel, Biden said in remarks to reporters at the White House.

Former President Donald Trump first ordered a ban on transgender people from serving in the US military in 2017. The order was challenged in federal courts as discriminatory, revised by Trump in 2018, and ultimately allowed to enter into force by the Supreme Court of the United States in January 2019.

New Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin supports lifting of the ban. Biden met Austin in the White Houses Oval Office Monday ahead of the Austines swearing-in ceremony.

Our armed forces are at their best when they represent the talents of our entire population, regardless of gender identity, Austin said in a tweet Monday.

I fully support (President Bidens’) directive today that all transgender people who wish to serve and can meet appropriate standards must be able to do so, Austin said.

New US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was sworn in in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on January 25, 2021.[Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]The Trumps order had sparked protests from gay rights activists who criticized the order as bigoted and irresponsible. Almost 60% of Americans at the time said transgender people should be allowed to serve in the US military, according to Reuters / Ipsos.

Bidens’ order revokes Trump directives and directs the defense secretary and homeland security secretary to implement the new policy across all branches of military service, the army, air force, la navy, marines and coast guard.

The ordinance prohibits involuntary separations, dismissals and re-enlistment refusals on the basis of or in connection with gender identity.

Democrats in the US Congress applauded the action while some Republicans were quick to slam.

No American should be prevented from serving in defense of their country just because they are transgender, Representative Steny Hoyer, one of the top House Democrats, said in a statement.

Another unifying movement of the new administration? Republican Senator John Cornyn questioned on Twitter.

Another unifying movement of the new administration?

Biden Ends Partial Ban on Transgender Soldiers in the U.S. Military https://t.co/DiVXdFnEQ8

Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 25, 2021

Naval Petty Officer Brock Stone, who was among a number of the military who had sued the Trump administration to overthrow the rule, said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union that he was relieved and appreciated. the order of Bidens.

I joined the Navy in 2006 to serve my country, and my idea of ​​patriotism includes speaking out for myself and whoever is engaged, Stone said.

Bidens’ action asserts that I and other transgender members are in our military, he said.

A 2016 U.S. Department of Defense study showed that allowing transgender people to serve would have minimal effect on military readiness and health costs, the White House said in a statement announcing the new policy.

The study also concluded that open transgender service had no significant impact on operational effectiveness or unit cohesion in foreign armies.

The implementation of the new directive will take time as the service branches roll out the policies put in place under the Trump administration. Bidens’ order requires secretaries of defense and homeland security to report on progress within 60 days.

President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a barrier to military service and that the strength of the Americas lies in its diversity, the White House said in a statement announcing the order.

