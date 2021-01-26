Scottish Independence: UK’s Vaccine Program Claims’Remarkably Strong’ for the Commonwealth Matt Hancock | Political news





The UK’s vaccination program is a “surprisingly strong” claim to the coalition’s benefits, the health minister said.

Matt Hancock told a Downing Street press conference Monday that the British government’s efforts during the COVID-19 crisis have “definitely strengthened” the case against the union.

According to The Sunday Times’ Panelbase survey, 49% supported Scottish independence, while 44% preferred to remain in the UK compared.

Meanwhile, this weekend, the SNP announced 11 plans on how to bring about another independent referendum.

But Hancock, who asked about Scottish independence at a coronavirus briefing on Monday, said, “The case of the union was undoubtedly strengthened by the work we did and showed how strong we are together as one British against this epidemic.”

He described the vaccine launch as “an example” of the alliance’s benefits.

“We have invested in the science of this vaccine, and as the UK government for the whole of the UK, we have bought a vaccine from an international company,” Hancock said.

“We distributed through NHS to all other parts of the UK, including three countries in the UK.

“This has led to the fastest vaccine release in the world, except for Israel and the UAE.

“It’s a sign of what Britain can do when we get together.”

Image:’We got a lot stronger together,’ Matt Hancock told Scots. Photo: Pippa Fowles / Downing St

Considering the issue of independence, Hancock told the Scots, “We’ve gotten a lot stronger together.

“It’s a terrible sense for me and my British colleagues in the British government, which means we’re one coalition that we can unite together when things get tough.

“I think it’s very powerful. This UK vaccine was delivered across the UK as well as the Welsh and Scottish and Northern Irish colleagues at the NHS. This is a real case this country fired. In every cylinder. “.

The Health Minister also stressed that over the weekend the Scottish ambulance service called for additional assistance and that “ambulance services in other countries are moving forward.”

“Healthcare systems across the UK regularly work closely to provide support when needed,” he said.

“From vaccines to ambulance services, Britain is working together to fight this epidemic.”

The SNP criticized Hancock for using a Downing Street press conference to summarize his support to the Union.

One party spokesman said, “The COVID briefing is for critical public health information only, and there is a great risk that an explicit political statement will dilute the intensity of these important health messages.

“[Scottish First Minister] Nicola Sturgeon strongly avoids political claims at daily coronavirus briefings.

“But the fact that Torriz takes advantage of this crisis to try and use constitutional claims shows how deeply they are shaken by polls that independence is becoming the settled will of the Scottish people.”

Boris Johnson reportedly plans to visit Scotland this week to sue for the breakup of Britain.

Earlier Monday, the Prime Minister welcomed the immunization program as one of the “visible benefits of our alliance.”

However, it did not say whether Mr. Sturgeon would legally challenge the second round of Scottish independence if he voted without the consent of the British government.

