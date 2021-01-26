Broad travel restrictions in the United States aim to limit variants of COVID-19





The United States will adopt strict travel bans starting today to limit foreign travelers who may be infected with variant strains of COVID-19, nearly a year after the country banned travelers from China.

The ban will extend to all non-US citizens traveling to America from the UK, Ireland and 26 European countries in the Schengen area. Travelers from Brazil and South Africa, where new variants of the virus have recently been discovered, will also be banned.

Tomorrow, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will begin requiring all travelers to the United States to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of their flight.

“If a passenger chooses not to present a test result or recovery documentation, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger,” the CDC said.

The CDC order applies to all travelers 2 years and older and also requires a 7-day quarantine period for all travelers, regardless of negative test status.

Rochelle Walensky, MD, the new CDC director, is also expected to sign an order later today that will require masks on passengers 2 years and older on all planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and vehicles from carpooling in the United States, Reuters reported.

The measures signal the threat of the variants, which include B117 (first identified in the UK) and B1351 (first found in South Africa). Both variants are believed to be much more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV2 identified in Wuhan, China 1 year ago.

Moderna to investigate the booster

Today, Moderna, the maker of one of two approved COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the United States, said early clinical data supports the vaccine to be protective against B117 and B1351.

“The study showed no significant impact on the neutralizing titers against variant B.1.1.7 compared to earlier variants,” the company said. “A six-fold reduction in neutralizing titers was observed with the B.1.351 variant compared to the previous variants.”

The company also announced that it will begin developing a new vaccine booster dose added to the current two-dose regimen to target B1315.

“As a precaution and taking advantage of the flexibility of our mRNA platform, we are advancing a new variant booster candidate against the variant first identified in the Republic of South Africa in the clinic to determine if it will be more effective to increase headlines against this and potentially future variants, ”said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

Merck focuses on therapeutics

On a related note, Merck today announced that it is abandoning efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and will instead focus on developing two drug candidates.

The company had two vaccine candidates, and while both were found to be safe, they did not elicit a robust immune response. The company said phase 3 results from one of its drug candidates, MK-7110, are expected by March and will show a more than 50% reduction in the risk of death or respiratory failure in patients. hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19.

Yesterday, Walensky told Fox News on Sunday that the CDC did not know how many doses of the vaccine were available to the federal government, but said that by the end of March the supply will increase significantly, especially if a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is approved for emergency. use.

“We don’t have as many doses as we would like at the moment, that’s the pressure point I’m feeling right now, around the end of March, hopefully our production has increased dramatically,” he said. declared Walensky.

Residents of U.S. nursing homes receive at least 1 dose

The CDC COVID Data Tracker shows that 41,411,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the United States and 21,848,655 doses have been administered, including 2,567,018 in long-term care facilities.

To date, Walgreens and CVS report that every resident and staff member of a nursing home who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received at least one vaccine, according to USA Today. Both pharmacies have been recruited. by the Trump administration to be deployed. the vaccine to these vulnerable populations, from December.

In total, vaccines have been administered in 15,000 long-term care facilities across the country.

Despite progress in vaccinating this group, intensive care unit (ICU) beds across the United States are filling with COVID-19 patients. According to the Texas Tribune, 50 hospitals in that state have fully full intensive care units because the disease remains high after a post-vacation flare.

A new analysis of data from The Associated Press federal hospitals shows that more than 40% of Americans live in areas running out of intensive care space, with just 15% of beds still available. The southern and western areas are the most in demand.

The stress on the intensive care units comes against the backdrop of a bleak landmark weekend for the United States: more than 25 million Americans have now been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In total, the United States has had 25,217,690 COVID-19 infections, including 420,267 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

