Why are people still flying to the UK despite Covid regulations? | Corona virus





In an incredibly worrisome scene last week, travelers lined up for border checks after arriving at Heathrow Airport. The face mask was visible, but there was little social distancing.

However, the image as well as concerns about the dangers of super spread also sparked questions. Why are thousands of people still traveling to the United States despite coronavirus restrictions?

What are the current limitations?

Earlier this month, Johnson scrapped the government’s corridor policy, which allowed passengers from some countries to avoid quarantine upon arrival. However, travelers who have not arrived from high-risk countries such as Brazil and South Africa, where the new strain has occurred, may get out of quarantine sooner by paying for the Covid test, which returns negative results after 5 days.

To further strengthen the action, international arrivals, including British nationals, are required to present negative evidence of the Covid-19 test taken 72 hours prior to departure. Airlines must make sure that all passengers have this information. Failure to do so will result in fines, and 500 fines for non-compliant arrivals. Starting next week, airlines will check passenger locating forms used to support testing and track efforts. Separately, Border Force officials are already checking the Voice Covid Test and Passenger Finder form.

Who is exempt?

According to British rules, people should not leave home or travel abroad unless there is a legally permitted reason, such as at work.

Although recently put together, there is a long list of jobs that qualify for various types of exemptions. For example, the driver of a commodity vehicle is required to fill out a passenger finder form, but does not need to present a negative Covid test or self-isolate. On the other hand, elite domestic sportsmen are required to undergo Covid testing and fill out a locator form before travel, but self-isolation is not required.

The extensive list of exempt jobs includes government and defense contractors and various infrastructure workers. From January 18th, company directors, journalists, performers and TV production staff are no longer eligible for exemption.

However, it is understood that despite these rules and exemptions, there is no specific reason for travel confirmation by the official upon arrival.

How many people are still coming into this country?

One newspaper suggested that about 10,000 people fly to Heathrow Airport a day, and the figures suggested by airport officials are overstated by thousands. Airports and others remain silent about revealing the current figures publicly, and the Ministry of Interior and Transportation have not been able to provide the latest figures.

What is clear is that there are only a few of the regular regular flights to the UK, and many flights carry far fewer passengers than usual. Vacation companies like TUI now have all their flights on the ground, but passengers’ flights are still maintained on some routes for essential workers and the possibility of repatriation.

Where do they come from?

The first flight to Heathrow on Monday was BA flight 74 departing from Nigeria’s capital Lagos, and at 4:44 a.m., the Boeing 777 typically has 250 to 300 seats. Others came mainly from North America and the Gulf before the second morning wave in Hong Kong, Singapore, Ghana, and Kenya, but only 30 services in total by 9am when traffic peaked. In the afternoon, only a few international flights arrived every hour at one of Europe’s busiest airports.

Nevertheless, Heathrows numbers are far more than others. Leisure-oriented London Gatwick has six inbound flights departing from Dublin, Belfast, Kiev, Riga and Madrid at 2 o’clock on Monday. London Stansted had only five flights departing from Ireland and Eastern Europe on Tuesday. The airport did not confirm the figures, but an insider said last week that fewer than 300 passengers used the airport on quieter days.

