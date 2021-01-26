Biden Raises Vaccine Bar, Suggests US To Hit 1.5 Million Per Day





(CNN) – President Joe Biden said on Monday that he expected the United States to soon be able to immunize 1.5 million people a day, raising the bar by about 500,000 more vaccinations than his goal of $ 1 million per day in his first 100 days in the office. He said the United States could surpass that initial target in about three weeks.

“I have every confidence that we will be able in the next three weeks or so to vaccinate people at the rate of a million a day or more,” he told reporters, adding that he was referring to 100 persons. million vaccines, not necessarily 100 million people, as some vaccines require more than one vaccine.

Biden said the key factors in speeding up vaccinations are having enough vaccines, having enough syringes and other necessary equipment, and having enough people to administer them. He said his administration was working to produce additional vaccinators – people who could deliver the vaccine.

“I think with the grace of God, the goodwill of the neighbor and the creek that does not go up, as the old saying goes, I think we can maybe reach 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day, “he told me.

Increasing vaccinations will not necessarily shift the target schedule for getting vaccines to anyone in the United States who wants one.

The president said he believes anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get it by this spring, a target date similar to that set under the Trump administration.

Biden’s pledge to step up coronavirus vaccination is part of a larger list of efforts discussed Monday at the White House to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden on Monday signed a presidential proclamation reinstating travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic for people traveling to the United States from the Schengen area in Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil and the United States. South Africa.

And speaking to reporters, Biden also referred to the importance of creating a forum where Americans “can show up, line up, and get their vaccine without having to stand in line for eight hours – being able to take phone, call the pharmacy and write your name on the list (.) “

But the new efforts come amid continued confusion and pressing concerns in different states over the procurement and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in the country.

Earlier Monday, New York City Health Commissioner David Chokshi told CNN the city “does not have enough doses” of the Covid-19 vaccine to “be able to meet the demand we know that it exists among New Yorkers “.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida’s capacity far exceeds the amount of vaccine given to them by the federal government. And Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker similarly stated that the state is “building the capacity to deliver a lot more doses, so we’re currently receiving or are planning to receive from (federal government).”

Over the past two days, Biden’s main spokesperson, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr Rochelle Walensky said that they did not know what the current supply levels for the coronavirus vaccine were. Both blamed the Trump administration for the problem.

But speaking to the press on Monday, Biden claimed his administration knew how many coronavirus vaccines were available in the United States. However, he did not reveal any concrete figures.

“(W) e are optimistic that we will have enough vaccines. And in a very short time. As you know, we came to power not knowing how many vaccines were pending. Now that we are here, we have been around. a week now we have that, “Biden said.” And we got some commitments from some producers that they’ll actually produce more vaccines in a relatively short period of time and then continue that down the road.

