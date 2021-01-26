Facebook News Launches In UK Under Contract With Publisher | media





Stories from news media such as The Guardian, The Daily Mail, The Financial Times, and more, appear in a dedicated Facebook feed starting today.

It is the first time outside the United States to launch a Facebook news service in the UK. In addition to already-closed deals involving Guardians, Economists, and hundreds of local sites, Facebook announced new partnerships with Channel 4 News, Daily Distribution Group, DC Thompson, Financial Times, Sky News, and Telegraph Media Group on Tuesday.

Earning millions of dollars for major publishers, the deal will be financial aid in the face of a gloomy economic environment. Partly because a large part of the advertising market is now controlled by social networks.

Facebook said the investment was aimed at supporting the industry in building a sustainable business model.

However, this could also be seen as a strategic play by the company to curb wider international regulation of the news media market by showing that it is ready to support local publishers without government intervention.

As Australia proceeds with the proposed news media negotiation code, it will face third-party arbitration if the technology company initiates payment negotiations for the content or fails to reach the deal.

Meanwhile, EU copyright directives threaten similar scenarios across Europe. Last week, Google agreed to pay news publishers for online content in France.

Facebook said the deal in the UK, not covered by EU copyright directives, is the beginning of a series of international investments in news that promote creative journalism to a new audience and provide publishers with more advertising and subscription opportunities. Build a sustainable business for the future.

News aggregator Working for Upday, but overseen by the Facebook curation team, the contract news editor picks up today’s article, and other articles are also shown, algorithmically selected based on user interests.

Facebook said the product will provide a curated news digest covering the most important coverage of today’s story and will provide an example of a collection of coronavirus-related articles upon launch.

Some publishers have signed a 7-digit deal, while others will not be paid upfront and will rely on ad view or referral traffic in the form of Facebook Instant Articles.

In addition to regulatory issues, Facebook hopes to increase its reputation as a responsible platform in an era of untrusted sources by providing a separate feed for news.

We also hope that by providing our own feed to the news, we’ll eventually be able to separate the controversial story from the tastiest pet and family content, which is a post by News Partnership Director Jesper Doub, but remains the most powerful attraction for most users. can. In Europe, it has been said that news articles shared by people and pages will continue to appear in news feeds. [Facebooks main feed], Like today.

Of the UK’s national news publishers, News UK, which publishes Times, Sunday Times, and Sun, is the most important holdout. I already have a contract with Apple News.

