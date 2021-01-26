US Senate expected to confirm Blinken as secretary of state on Tuesday





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm President Joe Bidens’ candidate for secretary of state, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, on Tuesday after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted strongly in favor of his appointment.

FILE PHOTO: Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing for being Secretary of State before the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, January 19, 2021. Graeme Jennings / Pool via REUTERS / File photo

After the committee’s 15-3 vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the entire Senate would vote on Blinken on Tuesday at noon Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Although the three committees do not get any votes from Republicans, Blinken is expected to be upheld with strong bipartisan support.

Many lawmakers, including some Republicans, have said they want the Bidens national security team to be in place as quickly as possible.

The world is on fire right now, with pressing crises in every region and hemisphere, said Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations panel, who is expected to become its chairman.

Currently, Daniel Smith, former director of the Foreign Service Institute (FSI), is acting secretary of state.

Blinken is a longtime confidant of Biden who has already been confirmed by the US Senate, most recently to serve as the No. 2 position in the State Department under the administration of former Democratic President Barack Obama, when Biden was vice-president.

The 100-member Senate is split 50-50 but controlled by fellow Biden Democrats, because Vice President Kamala Harris can break any tie. Blinken only needs a simple majority to be confirmed.

Blinkens’ confirmation hearing before the foreign relations panel went well last week, with both Democrats and Republicans giving praise. Blinken was the committee’s personnel director before joining the Obama administration.

Blinkens ‘confirmation process did not start as early as is typical for a secretary of state, as former President Donald Trump fought Bidens’ election victory with unsuccessful court challenges. Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6.

Senate leaders also quarreled over the rules for how the chamber should conduct its business, given the 50-50 split between the two parties.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Humeyra Pamuk; Edited by Peter Cooney and Stephen Coates

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos