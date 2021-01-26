Britain’s response to the coronavirus could keep Scotland remaining, said health secretary-POLITICO





The UK Health Secretary used a daily coronavirus briefing to launch a new version of the old claim that Britain is “stronger together”.

Matt Hancock said in a speech Monday that paramedics took Scotland’s place in England in the aftermath of the 20th consecutive poll pointing “yes” to all preliminary referendums for Scottish independence.

The Scottish Ambulance Service called for additional help over the weekend, as Hancock noted that ambulance services across the wider union were “going to help”.

“Healthcare systems across the UK regularly work closely to provide support when needed,” he said. “From vaccinations to ambulance services, we got stronger together and Britain got stronger together in the fight against the epidemic.”

When asked later about Scotland’s vaccination rates, Hancock argued that the UK’s jab program is the UK “a union that can unite together when things get tough.”

“The British vaccine delivered by the NHS and our Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish colleagues across the UK is a real example of what the country fires on every cylinder. “If the epidemic has taught us anything, it is that we all rely on each other and work better as one British.”

Hancock’s union line comes out the day after the Sunday Times reported that the government would be pushing to “persuade the Scotts to benefit” about staying in the UK. The report said vaccine launches and other UK government COVID actions would be important factors. Controversy.

In response to Hancock’s statement, Scottish government minister Rosana Cunningham of the Pro-Independence Scottish National Party (SNP) accused Hancock of using a government press conference broadcast on the BBC to score political points.

“Just at the Westminster COVID briefing, Matt Hancock decided to make an explicit political statement about the union.” “If you can’t imagine anger [Scottish First Minister] Nicola Sturgeon decided to do the same.”

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Monday warned that Britain faced a “choice between a reformed and a failed state,” announcing his petitions for politicians to try and oppose Scottish independence.

Brown is reportedly in talks with Conservative government cabinet minister Michael Gove, considering how pro-unionists respond to increasing support for independent Scotland.

Polls suggest that Scottish parliamentary elections later this year will further strengthen the SNP.

