Mr.President: The US Postal Service needs a deep clean, starting at the top





If U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had even an ounce of dignity, he saw the winds of change blowing in Washington, DC, right now and would shatter his embarrassing tenure as head of the nation’s postal system.

By the way, so would the six members of the Postal Services Board of Governors, the majority of whom were appointed by the former president who stood nearby while DeJoy emptied an already struggling agency, forcing the Americans often have to wait weeks for their mail.

That council also sat as DeJoy, a major GOP donor, sabotaged postal delivery to curtail postal voting in an unsuccessful attempt to get Donald Trump re-elected last November.

We understand that President Joe Biden has a busy agenda in his first few weeks in office, including tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. But repairing the postal service must become a priority, given the critical role it plays in delivering lab results, medication or even stimulus checks on time.

It means getting rid of failed agency leadership.

Biden cannot outright fire DeJoy because the Postmaster General serves at the pleasure of the Post Board of Governors, not the President. But he can do better. Biden has the legal authority to terminate the board for just cause. A new board could give DeJoy the rush he deserves and put a once proud institution back on its feet.

And weren’t the only ones to think so. U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey and critic of DeJoy, on Monday called on Biden to deliver the final blow to the board. He said the councils had betrayed their homework. . . undoubtedly constitutes a good cause for their elimination.

Thanks to the devastating Trump regime fire, the USPS Board of Governors has remained silent, Pascrell said in a letter to Biden. Their dereliction can no longer be forgotten. Therefore, I urge you to dismiss the entire Board of Governors and appoint a new roster of leaders to begin the hard work of rebuilding our postal service for the next century.

The sooner Biden does it, the better. In a Jan. 4 video address to Postal Service employees, DeJoy hinted at other upcoming changes.

As we start the new year, I want us to set a new tone, he said.

But what’s the best way to set a new tone? Give DeJoy and his board their walking papers.

Send letters to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos