UK Covid-19 death toll exceeds 100,000





The UK’s official Covid-19 death toll is expected to exceed 100,000 in the next 48 hours, bringing Boris Johnson back to the attention of dealing with the worst public health crisis in a century.

As of Monday, the government said an additional 592 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, making it the worst in Europe for a total of 98,531 people, and the fifth worst in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. .

Daily death tolls on Sunday and Monday tend to be much lower than the rest of the week due to the way data is collected. Last Tuesday’s figure was 1,610, and if repeated on Tuesday, January 26th, official tolls would exceed 100,000.

Some scientists and opposition politicians say the prime minister acted too slowly to halt the spread of the virus and then hampered the government’s strategy and execution of responses. Last year, Johnson acknowledged that his government could handle the coronavirus crisis differently and said there were open questions about when it decided to shut down the country. He has been resisting requests for inquiries about crisis handling, even though he said last week that the NHS hospital now looks like a war zone, despite his chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Boris Johnson meets staff and patients at Barnet FCs Ground in Hive, North London. (Photo: PA)

Shadow Transportation Minister Jim McMahon said the imminent 100,000 death toll was a shock and deep pain for many who lost their loved ones and for those fighting on the front lines to save people.

Shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz said: The death toll from Covid-19 in the UK is rapidly approaching 100,000, the highest number in Europe, and as a result, the NHS is under unprecedented stress. Now is not the moment to ease the lockdown, but the time to support the weary NHS staff by letting us do the right thing.

Death certificate

Separate figures published by the UK statistical agency where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate, as well as additional data on recent deaths, show that there are currently 115,000 Covid-19-related deaths in the UK.

Among healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, ambulance staff, and hospital porters, men had a statistically significantly higher Covid-19-related mortality rate (44.9 per 100,000 men), but the proportion was not significantly different for women (17.3 per 100,000 men). . New figures released by the National Statistical Office are displayed.

Dame Donna Kinnair, CEO and Secretary General of the Royal College of Nursing, said: The fact that the mortality rate of nursing staff is far higher than that of the general population highlights the absolute need to properly investigate why this is occurring and provide protection. They need.

