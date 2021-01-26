Oil drops as US stimulus struggles, spike in COVID-19 cases hit sentiment





TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the loss of hope for an early approval of another U.S. economic stimulus and the rise of new coronavirus cases raised questions about the pace of any recovery in the Requirement.

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oilfield in Midland, Texas, USA August 22, 2018. REUTERS / Nick Oxford

Brent was down 28 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 55.60 at 4:31 a.m. GMT, while US crude fell 25 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 52.52. Both rose nearly 1% on Monday.

Having recently hit 11-month highs, oil is caught between lingering doubts about a recovery in demand as the pandemic continues to rage, offset by optimism for more stimulus from the new Biden administration in the United States to support economic growth as vaccines are launched outside.

But officials in the Biden administration are still trying to convince Republican lawmakers of the need for more stimulus, raising questions about when it will be approved.

The negative sentiment that pervades Asia today, as the reality of US stimulus policy emerges, has seen both contracts decline, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Even as the rate of new infections declines in the United States, European countries have imposed severe restrictions to tackle the spread of the virus, while China reports an increase in new COVID-19 cases, casting a veil on demand outlook for the world’s largest energy consumer. .

However, in some areas, demand for oil remains strong.

In India, crude oil imports in December hit their highest level in more than two years as the easing of coronavirus restrictions boosted economic activity.

On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are on average 85 percent compliant in January, oil tracker Petro-Logistics said Monday. The results suggest that the group has improved its supply reduction commitments.

In addition, production from the giant Tengiz field in Kazakhstan was disrupted by a power cut on January 17.

Until 2021, there are major supply and demand risks that threaten to tip fundamentals in a much tighter or looser market, Citigroup said in a note.

The bank raised the risk of a higher supply if sanctions on Iranian crude are lifted or if U.S. drillers increase shale production, against a larger demand shock due to the latest wave of lockdowns and restrictions.

Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Edited by Himani Sarkar

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos