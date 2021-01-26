UK Threats Access to Pfizer Jab As EU Imposes New Controls on COVID Vaccine Exports | World news





The European Union has threatened to tightly control exports of the coronavirus vaccine made in the block.

These moves could affect the UK supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines manufactured in Belgium.

It comes amid growing European anger against the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which is accused of failing to deliver the promised dose of the vaccine developed with Oxford University.

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides warned that the EU “will take all necessary steps to protect citizens and rights”, adding that “as soon as possible” a “export transparency mechanism” will be installed.

“In the future, all companies that produce vaccines against COVID-19 in the EU will have to notify them early whenever they want to export the vaccine to a third country,” she said.

Image: AstraZeneca spokesman said the company is doing everything it can.

The British government was convinced that the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced mainly in Oxfordshire and Staffordshire, would be able to achieve its goal of preventing the most vulnerable by mid-February.

A government spokesman said, “We are in close contact with all vaccine vendors. Our supply of vaccines and scheduled delivery will fully support primary immunizations to all four priority groups by February 15th.”

On Monday, Kyriakides criticized AstraZeneca’s decision to slow its vaccine supply as “unacceptable.”

In the future, all companies producing vaccines against COVID19 in the EU must notify them early whenever they wish to export the vaccine to a third country.

-Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) January 25, 2021

The pharmaceutical company announced on Friday that it was unable to meet its agreed supply targets, and reports show that this has decreased from 60% to 31 million capacity just weeks after Pfizer announced a supply delay.

AstraZeneca is estimated to have received an upfront payment of £298m when blocks from 27 countries signed a supply contract with the company in August for at least 300 million times.

Under a pre-purchase agreement sealed during the pandemic, it is expected that the EU will pay a down payment to the company to secure the dose, and that money will most likely be used to expand production capacity.

The vaccine is expected to be approved for use in the EU on January 29th and the first delivery is expected from February 15th.

Image: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is already distributed throughout the UK.

AstraZeneca spokesman said the company is committed to providing the coronavirus vaccine to millions of Europeans as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the UK-based company turned out to have bigger supply issues, with Australia and Thailand being affected.

The UK relies specifically on the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab and has so far been at the heart of the country’s vaccine launch, but health minister Matt Hancock has warned that overall supply is “tightened”.

