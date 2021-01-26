First American case of Brazil-based variant found





A case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first found in Brazil has been confirmed in Minnesota, the United States Department of Health said in a statement on Monday. This is the first confirmed case of the variant in the United States.

The case was identified in a Minnesota resident who had recently visited Brazil, the department said, which could suggest that the variant may not yet be circulating widely.

It was only a matter of time before the variant was detected in the United States, said Dr Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s Covid adviser. With the world travel you have and how effective the transmissibility is, it’s not surprising, he said.

The variant, known as B.1.1.28.1 or P.1, shares many mutations with a first identified in South Africa. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines still protect against the variant circulating in South Africa, the companies said, but they are slightly less effective. They are expected to have a similar performance against the variant identified in Brazil.

The variant identified in Britain is more transmissible, but just as susceptible to vaccines as the original form of the virus. But the variants in Brazil and South Africa have additional mutations that can help evade vaccines. The level of concern I have between the British variant and the South African / Brazilian variant is very, very different, said Dr Fauci.

The variant identified in Britain has been confirmed in 22 states, and the variant found in South Africa has yet to be confirmed in the United States.

The P.1 variant is also believed to be more contagious, but it is not known if it causes more serious disease. The Minnesota Department of Health identified it through its Variant Surveillance Program, which collects 50 random samples each week from state labs. Minnesota has one of the lowest daily enrollments relative to its population in the country, following a fall surge.

The person with the confirmed case is a resident of Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, the department said. The patient fell ill in the first week of January and the specimen was taken on January 9, he said.

Health department investigators had spoken with the person after the test was positive for Covid-19, and the person had traveled to Brazil before falling ill. The person was told to isolate and quarantine household members. Health officials conduct additional interviews with the person to learn more about the illness, travel and close contact.

The United States is flying blind, scientists have warned, as the country navigates the spread of new variants without a large-scale national system to check the genomes of the virus for new mutations. Instead, the work of finding variants fell to a patchwork of academic, public, and commercial labs.

Scientists say a national surveillance program would be able to determine how widespread the new variant is and help contain emerging hot spots, extending the crucial window during which vulnerable people across the country could get vaccinated. .

The daily number of coronavirus cases in the United States and the number of hospital patients have declined in recent days, but the introduction of the variants in the country threatens to undermine that progress. The weekly average of new cases per day in the United States fell 33% on Sunday from two weeks ago, as states like California begin to control their outbreaks.

California officials announced Monday they are lifting severe coronavirus restrictions on large parts of the state, allowing outdoor dining and personal care businesses to resume limited operations.

But the virus has been raging for weeks in Arizona, as well as South Carolina and Rhode Island. New York now has the fifth worst outbreak in the country, although daily deaths from the virus are nowhere near levels seen in the spring.

President Bidens’ press secretary said on Monday he would extend the Trump administration’s ban on non-citizens traveling to the United States from Brazil, as well as similar restrictions against the Great -Brittany and 27 other European countries, where other variants have been identified. He also added South Africa to the list.

Concern over the spread of variants has led to discussions in Europe about restricting non-essential travel. Proposing the new restrictions, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, tweeted that the new variants had caused us to make difficult but necessary decisions.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to announce an extension and tighter lockdown rules in England this week amid growing concern.

Experts point to Britain as a model for what the United States could do to monitor variants. British researchers are sequencing the genome, i.e. the complete genetic material of a coronavirus from 10% of new positive samples.

Even if the United States only sequenced 1% of the entire nation’s genomes, or about 2,000 new samples per day, it would shed light on the new variant, as well as other variants that may emerge.

