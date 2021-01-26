COVID-19: UK Shares Genomics Know-How To Help Other Countries Identify New Variants | Political news





The UK will provide genomics expertise to help identify new COVID strains in other countries, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The launch of the new strain assessment platform will see other countries provide UK laboratory capabilities and advice to analyze novel coronavirus strains.

It will be led by Public Health England, working with NHS Test and Trace and a team from the World Health Organization.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Hancock was’worried’ about the new COVID variant.

Since the first outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, new COVID strains have been found not only in the UK, but also in Denmark, South Africa and Brazil.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern over the possibility of new strains that have proven to be resistant to existing COVID vaccines.

The New Variant Assessment Platform works directly on overseas samples or provides expert advice and support remotely to other countries.

This may include training and resources, personnel and equipment.

Hancock will announce a new government commitment to combat coronavirus in a speech held at Chatham House Think Tank.

He would say: “This epidemic has shown that the basis of so many exciting experiences that make life worth living depends not only on our health or the health of our neighbors, but also on the health of people around the world.

“As a new strain of coronavirus has proven this once again, we must work to promote health security globally.

“Our new variant assessment platform will help us better understand this virus and how it spreads, and will strengthen our global capacity to understand the coronavirus. So we can all be better prepared for everything to come. “

The UK has already done more than half of all COVID genome sequences submitted to its global database.

The Prime Minister has previously praised the UK as having “the world’s best genome sequencing capabilities”, which means “more able to identify” new COVIDs “than any other country.”

The discovery of a British variant (which was found to spread faster than the original variant) in southeastern England started shutting down the country later after Mr Johnson introduced stricter COVID restrictions for many regions in December.

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Dr Isabel Oliver, Director of the National Infection Service of Public Health England, said: “We know that viruses will evolve over time, and certain mutations could potentially spread the virus faster, make people sicker, or affect the way vaccines work.

“Genetic testing is vital to our efforts to control the virus, so we can keep an eye on how the virus is changing and respond before it’s too late.

“This new initiative will bring Public Health England’s cutting-edge science to countries with little or no ability to sequence and analyze the COVID-19 virus strain itself.

“It will also provide an important early warning that new strains are emerging worldwide that could endanger the UK.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos