U.S.-Chinese investments exceed official figures: study





BOSTON (Reuters) – Total investment between the United States and China is much larger than official figures reflect, a report released on Tuesday revealed, highlighting the challenge facing US President Joe’s foreign policy team Bidens faces a cold spot in relations between the two countries.

All kinds of people stand to lose a lot if leaders continue to separate the world’s two largest economies, said Adam Lysenko, associate director of research firm Rhodium Group.

He wrote the report released by the National Committee on US-China Relations, an influential group of Washington economic and diplomatic leaders. Ties between the two countries are strained on a multitude of issues, including human rights and trade rules.

The report estimates that U.S. investors held $ 1.2 trillion in stocks and debt securities issued by Chinese entities at the end of 2020, five times the levels shown in official data from the U.S. Treasury Department. Most of the difference was due to Chinese companies using complex legal structures to issue shares out of tax havens that trade on U.S. exchanges, according to the report.

Chinese holdings of U.S. securities, meanwhile, reached $ 2.1 trillion at the same time, 36% more than official figures suggest. Most of the difference was due to equity investments misclassified in official sources due to efforts by investors to bypass Beijing’s capital controls or the use of Hong Kong as an investment intermediary, according to the report.

Financial integration between the two economies, however, is also weak, due to capital controls, Lysenko said. If the policy were relaxed, the two countries’ combined portfolio investments would total more than $ 9 trillion, up from around $ 3 trillion currently, he said.

In office for less than a week, Bidens’ foreign and trade policy teams have inherited a series of sweeping policies put in place by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

A November executive order requires U.S. investors to divest from 44 companies allegedly linked to the Chinese military, but conflicting statements from agencies handling its deployment have confused shareholders.

Few investors expect the new administration to quickly overturn the rules, and administration officials have given little official guidance

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Edited by Megan Davies and Dan Grebler

