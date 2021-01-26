UK supermarkets aren’t enough to cut back on plastic use. plastic





Supermarkets still have nearly 900,000 tons of plastic packaging on the market, representing a larger plastic footprint than in 2017.

A study by Greenpeace and the Environmental Investigation Agency found that retailers sold more than 2 billion plastic bags, and the government required companies to post an independently verified audit of their plastic footprint, along with annual financial reports.

In 2019, the UK’s top 10 supermarkets marketed 896,853 tons of plastic packaging. The weight of plastic waste decreased in 2018 but increased by 1.2% compared to 2017.

The report found an average of 57 bags per UK household in 2019, an increase of 65% since 2017.

Plastic bag production fell 8% in 2018, but it is still significant. Supermarkets sold 2.1 billion plastic bags in 2019, including 1.58 billion reusable lifetime bags. This is equivalent to 57 lifetime bags per UK household in 2019, more than one per week, an increase of 65% since 2017.

The Checking Out on Plastics report said: Overall, the scale of plastic bag use remains at an incredibly high level. Government charges for disposable carrier bags are expected to increase to 10p in April 2021, but data suggests that current plastic bags offer heavier bags at slightly higher prices, so the life model encouraging reuse will not work.

Sales or servings of plastic tableware also surged from 143 million units in 2017 to 195.5 million units in 2019.

Christina Dixon, senior activist at the Environmental Investigation Agency, said: In our third year of looking at plastic packaging in UK supermarkets, we were hoping to see a much sharper downtrend as our strategy and goals come to fruition.

Instead, we’re looking at a relatively static picture representing the decline in the oceans solving plastic pollution. This sector urgently needs to accept the rate of plastic reduction.

In this study, Waitrose was ranked as a leader in plastics reduction, reporting an absolute plastics decline of 6.1% since 2017, with the use of plastics with the lowest unit market share across all 10 retailers.

Iceland was the bottom. Supermarkets have reduced plastics in their branded products by 29% since 2017, but an increase in plastics in branded products offset that progress.

Iceland also sold 73 million more bags in 2019 than in 2018.

The report revealed that Aldi did its best to change the position from bottom to top. This supermarket has been praised for its high level of transparency, removing disposable carrier bags, and reducing ultra-light agricultural bags and lifetime bags. Lidl has been named for its 2.6% reduction in plastics in its brand since 2017.

Morrisons’ position fell from 2nd to 9th mainly due to increased sales of plastic bags since 2018.

The report praised the positive news that many supermarkets have completely stopped selling disposable plastic bags and that overall sales of disposable carrier bags fell 56% between 2017 and 2019.

But it wasn’t enough to cut the plastic wrap. The report said that if plastic reduction efforts were sufficient and had the necessary impact, a higher and more consistent trajectory would be expected overall.

The report said supermarkets could do more to press companies to reduce plastics. We urge all supermarkets to rapidly expand their initiatives on reuse, refills, recycled content, recyclability and overall packaging reduction through stronger engagement with major polluting brands such as Coca-Cola, Nestl and PepsiCo.

Supermarkets were more open to their plastic footprint, but they needed more transparency.

The next step towards increasing transparency in this sector is to disclose plastics reports in a standardized format across the sector and treat these reports like financial audits to make them independently verified and publicly available.

Requested comments from all supermarkets. The following responded.

A Tesco spokesman said: We recently announced that we have successfully removed 1 billion pieces of plastic and removed materials that are difficult to recycle. Through these actions, Tesco is driving change.

We continue to remove excess packaging from our business, and despite Covid’s key challenges, our 4R packaging strategy has made good progress in removing, reducing, reusing, and recycling the impact of plastics and has ambitious plans beyond 2021. There is.

An Asda spokesman said: We are pleased to see Greenpeace recognize the steps we are taking to reduce plastic waste by highlighting that more than half of the total plastic weight reduction in 2019 is the result of measures introduced by Asda.

But we know there’s more to do and we have an ambitious goal of removing 3 billion plastic packaging from our operations by 2025.

A Co-op spokesperson said: We have one of the smallest plastic footprints among major food retailers, and nearly half of our packaging uses recycled content. We are committed to removing non-recyclable plastics and will make all of our packaging recyclable this year, and will continue to launch compostable carrier bags as an alternative to lifelong bags.

A spokesperson for Sainsburys said: We were the first major retailer in the UK to make an important commitment to cut plastic packaging use by 50% by 2025. We cut plastic by 4% in 2019. We know there is more to do and by working across industries we can protect the environment for future generations.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of campaign group A Plastic Planet, said that three years after launching the world’s first plastic-free aisle in Amsterdam, supermarkets are making too much plastic pledges and little real action.

We call again today to call our government to set national reduction targets and mandate plastic footprint transparency across all supermarkets and industries.

