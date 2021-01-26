Some Colombians fear expulsion of former paramilitary leader from the United States





BUCARAMANGA On the north coast of Colombia, the return to the South American country of one of the most feared former paramilitary commanders: Hernn Giraldo Serna. El Patrn (the boss) or El Taladro (the exercise, as he became known for sexually abusing girls in the area) entered Colombian soil on Monday after completing a 16-year sentence in a US prison for trafficking drug at the beginning of the month.

Giraldo, 74, was deported from the United States and immediately taken into custody by Colombian authorities, where he is expected to serve a sentence for crimes against humanity, including torture, forced displacement of people, sexual slavery and kidnapping, as well as drug traffic.

A photo provided by Colombian immigration authorities showed Giraldo walking over a jet bridge wearing a surgical mask and bulletproof vest over gray sweatpants. Another photo showed him walking through a building with heavily armed police in front and behind him.

Giraldo was first arrested in Colombia for these crimes in 2006, but was extradited to face charges in the United States in 2008.

While in detention in the United States, he cooperated with Colombian authorities and in 2018, he was sentenced in his native country to 40 years in prison after confessing to more than 700 crimes affecting 10,600 victims. That prison sentence has been reduced to eight years thanks to his cooperation in a special Justice and Peace system created to try paramilitary groups as part of the country’s efforts to end decades of conflict.

His defense team can now apply for his parole for participating in this system and for demonstrating good behavior in prison in the United States, but Giraldo should agree to continue to work with authorities responsible for investigating others. crimes he is accused of having committed between 1980 and 2006..

Time spent in the United States (Colombia) must be counted, as he was extradited there and convicted of a crime related to the Colombian armed conflict. Drug trafficking was one of the products of paramilitarism, Magistrate Carlos Prez, president of the Barranquilla Chamber of Justice and Peace, recently told The Associated Press.

Giraldos’ criminal life began between the 1970s and 1980s, when he switched from growing coffee to growing marijuana. The business took off and he became the leader of dozens of farmers in northern Colombia. Soon his illegal peasant self-defense group began to compete with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia for control of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, an isolated mountain range in the northern part of the country.

Conflicts between the groups lasted until 2006, when Giraldo and other paramilitaries agreed to demobilize and face the justice system.

Colombian authorities have accused Giraldo of abusing girls aged 11 to 15 between 1982 and 2005. More than three dozen victims spoke at the hearings in his case.

I was afraid to say no to him because people say he ordered to kill anyone who didn’t do what he wanted, said one of the victims, who was 12 when she was raped. The AP generally does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

In 1983, Giraldo ordered his gunmen to bring a 13-year-old girl to his farm to abuse her. She became pregnant with twins, one of whom died in labor due to lack of medical care. The day after her delivery, Giraldo raped her again, according to her testimony during the hearings.

Two years later, Giraldo raped the 14-year-old sister. She gave birth to a daughter in 1986.

It was a complex process for them to recognize that they were victims. Some were sisters and didn’t know one had been raped in the same way as the other, said Ngela Cern Lasprilla, director of the Alliance Initiative of Colombian Women for Peace, an organization that represented victims during the protest. Giraldos criminal proceedings.

Some of these children had been recruited into Giraldo’s gang and rearmed after his extradition. CERN said it opposed the women’s decision to testify.

The prison has wreaked havoc on Giraldo. His nephew, Nodier Giraldo, who was extradited to the United States along with his infamous uncle, told the AP that they spent time in prisons where they only received one hour of sunlight every 20 days.

Some of Giraldos’ victims fear he will regain control of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta now that he is back in Colombia. They cited their fear as the reason for refusing the PA’s interview requests.

Even though the Giraldos group, the Tayrona Bloc, was demobilized in February 2006, some of its 1,100 members, including a number of Giraldos relatives, continued to commit crimes.

Hernn Giraldo’s heirs, quite numerous due to his sexual violence against girls and teenagers, have been divided in a power dispute, in which since 2007 12 armed groups have taken part, a said the National Ombudsman’s Office in a statement. Report 2018.

