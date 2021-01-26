US Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Janet Yellen on Monday won overwhelming confirmation from the Senate as the first woman to lead the US Treasury, quickly putting her to work with Congress on coronavirus relief, overhauling US sanctions policy and the strengthening of financial regulation.

The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, with all opposition coming from Republicans, many of whom have expressed concerns over the proposed $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, tax hikes and other spending initiatives.

Shortly after the vote, House Democrats brought an impeachment charge to the Senate against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurgency in a speech to supporters before the takeover storming the Capitol on January 6. The trial scheduled for February stoked some partisan divisions within the chamber, but these were largely absent on Monday.

Secretary Yellens’ confirmation shatters another glass ceiling, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a statement. In a field dominated by men, it’s refreshing to finally see a woman running the Treasury Department.

Yellen, 74, made history in 2014 when she became the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve. A portrait of the economist and daughter of a family doctor from Brooklyn, New York, will join those of 76 other secretaries in the halls of the Treasurys, dating from the first, Alexander Hamilton.

The White House had no immediate comment on when Yellen would be sworn in, or by whom.

She won the votes of 34 Republicans in a strong bipartisan vote, with a number pledging to work with her.

I hope bipartisanship continues and we can work together on common sense tax / tax policy for all Americans, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley wrote on Twitter.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz praised Yellen and expressed hope that she could help advance the search for an international digital tax deal. He told Reuters: Janet Yellen is a very impressive person.

Yellen will play a key role in working with Congress on the Bidens coronavirus stimulus plans and in its pledge to invest $ 2 trillion in infrastructure, green energy projects, education and research to boost recovery. American competitiveness.

The Treasury will oversee Bidens’ plans to help fund these initiatives by trying to persuade Congress to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and raise taxes for Americans who earn more than $ 400,000. per year.

Republicans have expressed concerns over the price and rising debt in a return to fiscal conservatism after running up deficits during Trump’s tenure with tax cuts in 2017 and nearly $ 5 trillion in coronavirus-related expenses.

Yellen told senators at his confirmation hearing last week that they had to raise the minimum wage and act big on stimulus or risk a longer and more painful recession caused by the pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s candidate for Treasury secretary, speaks as Biden announces candidates and nominees to be part of his economic policy team at his transitional seat in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, December 1, 2020. REUTERS / Leah Millis

REVIEW OF SANCTIONS

Yellen also said during her confirmation hearing that she would conduct an immediate review of the U.S. Treasury-administered financial sanctions policy to ensure that they are used strategically and appropriately after a major escalation of such measures. under the Trump administration.

Yellens’ confirmation within a week of taking office from Biden is swift by recent standards. His Republican predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, was not confirmed until three weeks after the inauguration of Trumps 2017 in an online vote.

The Treasury on Monday announced more members of the Yellens team, bringing back Obama administration veterans who served at the agency.

The Treasury appointed Natalie Wyeth Earnest as advisor to the secretary for strategic communications. Earnest served as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs to the Treasury under former Secretary Jack Lew and in various communications roles under former Secretary Tim Geithner.

Mark Mazur, director of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center and former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Tax Policy, has been appointed Assistant Under Secretary for Tax Policy in the Office of Legislative Affairs of the Treasury.

Reporting by David Lawder and; Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by Ann Saphir, Eric Beech and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sonya Hepinstall

