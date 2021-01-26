Construction Material Shortage Could Delay UK Home Construction | Construction industry





Home construction could be delayed if key building material shortages increase this year as builders fight for fresh supplies against the backdrop of coronavirus-related challenges and price hikes.

One builder trader said that despite further shifts, an August delivery date was given for the tiled roofing material compared to the typical three-month wait, as British factories were struggling to catch up.

The industry also continues to be affected by the shortage of power tools, screws and fasteners due to congestion in British ports. Companies are now running out of empty containers around the world, increasing shipping costs. Wood prices have also risen by a fifth.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) said that if the problem is not addressed, it will not only affect the number of homes that can be built in the UK, it can also lead to delays for smaller projects such as expansion and loft renovations.

John Newcomb, BMF’s Chief Executive Officer, won’t say that this has a huge impact on contractors and homebuilders yet. But obviously you can’t build a house without roof tiles, so you can do it for the next two months.

Builders traders and DIY shops have enjoyed a vending storm over the past year as the British have blocked renovating their homes. With traders growing more than 10%, this trend didn’t stop at Christmas, Newcomb said it was unprecedented. B&Q owner Kingfisher’s recent figures show a 17% increase in sales.

The meaning of the Brexit deal was emerging from the background, but the biggest concern for builders was getting their hands on enough material to keep their work going.

The biggest problem right now is that the demand for products like roof tiles is outpacing supply. It will balance out, but many of these things have ripple effects from April and May when the factory is closed.

The BMF said the plumbing material and bathroom suites supplied from East Asia continued to be scarce due to problems with major container ports such as Felixstowe. It is struggling to cope with the combination of high container volumes and coronavirus restrictions.

Sign up for Guardian Business Email

While three-quarters of the building materials are made in the UK, Newcomb said the industry must have access to products from around the world to keep the industry running. The cost of shipping goods from China to Europe has also peaked in recent weeks, and producers have been unable to afford the massive price increase.

Lakes Showering, which imports bathroom equipment from China, said the cost of container loading increased from $2,100 (1,536) a year ago to $15,750. We also found airlines reluctant to book in the UK due to congestion issues.

We have found that shipping companies do not quote contract rates. Sales and Marketing Director Mike Tattam said everything is based on spot prices, and you can get what’s available for that day’s price. It has a very serious impact and things are getting worse quickly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos