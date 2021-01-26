Brazilian variant of coronavirus detected in United States for the first time





While all viruses mutate over time, some variants of the new coronavirus are worrying scientists.

Several strains appear to be more transmissible than other variants, scientists say.

One from Brazil was recently discovered in an American patient, Minnesota officials said. They said the person came from Brazil. This is the first known case of the P.1 variant reaching the United States.

“The emergence of this variant raises concerns about a potential increase in the transmissibility or propensity for reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 in individuals,” the CDC says on its website.

It is the most common variant of the virus detected in a wave of cases seen in Manaus and the surrounding area, the largest city in the Amazon region of Brazil.

There is, however, no evidence that it causes more serious illness.

Another strain, first discovered in the UK, is also more transmissible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned the country could experience “rapid growth” in its spread in early 2021. This strain B.1.1.7 has already been detected in more than 20 US states.

And there is a “realistic possibility” that B.1.1.7 could be deadlier than other variants, according to a UK report.

Another strain, first detected in South Africa, is cause for concern as scientists have said that current vaccines against Covid-19 may not be as effective against it.

This strain has been found in more than 20 other countries, although it has not yet been detected in the United States.

Two doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine are expected to “protect against emerging strains detected to date,” the vaccine maker said.

There was “no significant impact” on the efficacy of the vaccine against the strain first found in the UK. But efficacy against the strain first detected in South Africa may be slightly less.

“The effectiveness may be reduced somewhat, but it can still be very effective,” said David Montefiori, virologist at Duke University Medical Center. “Hopefully the vaccine will still be 70-80% effective.”

Moderna said he was developing a new Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against the variant first spotted in South Africa. The company plans to test the vaccine first in the lab and in a small Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is being tested in Brazil, South Africa and the United States and the results could provide insight into its effectiveness against new emerging variants, said one of its developers, CNN senior medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta on the coronavirus. vs fictional podcast.

The company said it could share its Phase 3 trial data as early as this week.

“This will not only give us information on whether or not this vaccine candidate is effective, but it will also give us information on whether the variants circulating in South Africa could pose a problem for the vaccines,” he said. said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.

Good news on the drop in cases, but deaths still high

First, the good news: In 48 states, the averages of new Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly over the past seven days. And every state has improved its vaccination rate.

Now the bad news: The United States still averages more than 170,000 new infections per day. And Covid-19 has killed an average of 3,088 people a day over the past week in the United States – more deaths every day than the 9/11 attacks.

January is on track to be the deadliest Covid-19 month in the United States.

At least 73,259 deaths have been reported this month, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than one death every 30 seconds.

Now it’s a race between vaccines and variants, as health experts say the United States needs to step up the shots before a highly contagious strain of coronavirus spreads faster.

President says we can soon make over a million doses of vaccine per day

On Monday, President Joe Biden raised the bar on his pledge that 100 million shots will be given in his first 100 days in office – a target that has been criticized by some as too modest.

“We have to do better than a million strokes a day,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University.

“We have to do better. We need to vaccinate around 2 million people a day. That should be the goal. “

Biden told reporters he believes 1.5 million vaccinations could soon be given each day.

Biden said the key factors in increasing vaccinations are having enough vaccines, syringes and other necessary equipment and enough people to administer them. He said his administration was working to produce additional vaccinators – people who could deliver the vaccine.

Dr Vivek Murthy, Biden’s candidate for US surgeon general, said on Sunday that the goal of one million doses per day was “a floor. It is not a cap.

“We need to vaccinate as many Americans as possible,” Murthy told ABC “This Week”.

“And it’s going to take a lot of work – work to dispel misinformation, work on sourcing, increase distribution channels,” Murthy said.

Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second dose three to four weeks after the first. And most of the injections being given today are first doses, Reiner said.

“As we move forward, more and more vaccines each day will be the second vaccination,” he said.

“So the number of new vaccinations will start to drop until we get to a point in the not too distant future where every day vaccines are given at 50% follow-up and 50% new vaccinations.”

According to the CDC website, 19.2 million people received a first dose and 3.3 million were completely inoculated with a second.

How to stop the spread of variants

Just over 1% of all Americans have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

“We’re probably looking at mid-summer, late summer, before the average, healthy young American has access to immunizations,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder.

And with the spread of variant B.1.1.7 in the United States, it is up to the public to take personal responsibility for stopping its spread. “The best way to prevent new variants from emerging is to do everything we’ve been talking about for months,” Gounder said.

This includes keeping your distance from others and wearing a mask whenever you might be around someone who doesn’t live with you.

“The more you let the virus spread, the more it mutates, the more variants you will have,” Gounder said.

Some people have started to wear two masks at the same time. When asked if that would help, Dr Anthony Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show that it likely would.

“I mean, it’s a physical coating to keep droplets and virus out,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“So if you have a physical coating with one layer you put on another, it makes sense that that’s probably more efficient. And that’s the reason you see people doing double-masking or doing a version of an N95. “

N95 respirators have been in high demand and in short supply throughout the pandemic. The Biden administration has pledged to use the Defense Production Act more often to boost the manufacture of N95 masks and other essential supplies.

Send us your questions for President Biden’s Covid-19 team

California throws regional orders at home

As a sign of progress, one of the hardest hit states is to lift regional stay-at-home orders on Monday.

“We are taking a critical turn,” said Dr. Toms Aragn, director of the California Department of Public Health.

The ordinances applied to areas of Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and the Bay Area, affecting more than 90 percent of the state’s population.

The warrant was triggered when the capacity of the ICU in a region fell below 15%. The four-week intensive care unit capacity projections for those areas are now above 15%, the state reported.

“Californians have heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and have accepted this challenge to slow the outbreak and save lives,” said Aragn.

“Together, we changed our business knowing that our short term sacrifices would lead to longer term gains,” he said.

“Covid-19 is still here and still deadly, so our job is not done, but it is important to recognize that our collective actions have saved lives.”

