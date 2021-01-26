COVID-19: UK Coronavirus Deaths Break 100,000, Proposed Latest Figures | UK news





The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK is expected to exceed 100,000 after figures released by the British Bureau of Statistics (ONS).

A total of 7,245 deaths registered in the UK and Wales mentioned COVID-19 in their death certificate in the week ending January 15, according to ONS figures.

This is an increase from 6,057 deaths last week, and is the highest weekly figure since April 24, 2020.

About 4 out of 10 (40.2%) registered deaths in the state ending January 15 were due to COVID-19, the highest rate of pandemic infections to date.

Ed Conway, economist and data editor at Sky News, who analyzed the data released this morning, said the figure now shows a total of 107,907 deaths in four countries.

Conway explained: “The ONS measurement is slightly different from the official government counts posted daily on the dashboard, which classifies COVID deaths as having tested positive for the virus within 28 days of someone’s death.

“However, the ONS measurement is widely regarded as a more comprehensive measure of the direct damage of the disease, even if it is not timely.”

In the same week, the number of registered deaths related to COVID-19 increased in eight of nine UK territories compared to the previous week, with the highest weekly number of coronavirus deaths in the southeast and eastern UK.

This figure also shows that Wales’ total death toll exceeded the peak of the first wave for two weeks in a row.

Conway added: “This is another week of gloomy news. It’s one of the moments none of us want to report.”

According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Human Services, the UK had the lowest coronavirus cases yesterday at 22,195 so far this year.

