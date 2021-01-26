Helping to limit the increase in the unemployment rate slows down UK job losses.





Job losses in the UK slowed in November despite national lockdowns, official data suggests that the extension of the dormant system has limited unemployment growth.

The unemployment rate rose to 5% in three months until November, the National Statistical Office said on Tuesday that it was 0.6 percentage points higher than the previous quarter and 1.2 percentage points higher than a year ago. This means that since the onset of the Corona 19 epidemic, 418,000 have lost their jobs, increasing the total number of unemployed to 1.72 million.

The employment rate averaged 75.2% over three months, 1.1 percentage points lower than a year ago, with half of those aged 18-24.

However, according to weekly data, most of the unemployment rate reached September and October (September and October, when employers thought the dormancy system would end), and November after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s last minute decision to extend the unemployment rate. There was also no significant change.

“This crisis lasted far longer than any of us expected. Losing all jobs is a tragedy,” the winner said of the numbers. “We throw everything we have to support businesses, individuals and families.”

James Smith, an economist at ING, said the data “hopefully stabilizes the job market by the end of 2020 after the stormy fall,” but warned that if the government withdrew aid too quickly, unemployment could rise again.

The number of claimants, another measure of the unemployment rate, including those who work at low wages and claim benefits, rose slightly to 2.6 million in December.

The duplication rate fell from its peak in September by the end of November, ONS said its quarterly rate reached a record high of 14.2 per thousand.

According to a survey conducted by ONS, up to 16% of the workforce was taking breaks at the end of November, but the number of people who reported temporarily leaving work was far less than the 4.1 million in the April closing period.

Despite the reintroduction of the blockade in November, the total hours worked during the three months were more than in the previous quarter, ONS said. Real-time data from HM Revenue & Customs in December also suggested that employment stabilized after a sharp decline earlier this year.

Karen Ward, economist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said that “if the economic constraints could be lifted sustainably in the spring, the UK set up the UK for a strong recovery,” said high aggregate household savings, making it suitable for consumers to spend.

However, employment recovery slowed through December, leaving vacancy levels still 224,000 lower than a year ago.

The rate of income growth was also weak. ONS said that the growth rate of total wages, up 3.6% year-on-year, was driven by a decline in the number and percentage of low-wage jobs. After adjusting for this effect, it is most likely less than 2%.

recommendation

Nye Cominetti, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said, “Furlough has blocked the tide of job loss, but added that it is likely to have a major impact on jobs later this year as more workers are likely to suffer during the current shutdown period. . If the plan collapses, additional government support for income and employment is essential.

Dave Innes, director of economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, also said it was “important” to show that the latest figures are to maintain a £20 per share increase in universal credit applied last year and will expire in April.

ONS responded in part to questions raised about the reliability of labor market statistics, which may have been distorted by the churn of foreign workers who have not yet been included in the population data. The agency said the published rates based on the labor force survey are still “solid and reliable”, but changes in those levels and levels should be used with caution.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos