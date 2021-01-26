First U.S. case of highly transmissible Brazilian coronavirus variant identified in Minnesota





A study published in the journal Science estimated that 76% of the population of Manaus had already been infected with the coronavirus. This should have brought Manaus closer to collective immunity. The new push has raised concerns that the P.1 variant has mutations that allow it to evade the human immune system. The evidence to support this hypothesis remains limited.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the case involved a Minnesota resident who recently traveled to Brazil, and the variant was detected by genomic sequencing of random blood samples as part of a surveillance program.

The person, a resident of the Twin Cities metropolitan area, reported feeling sick the first week of January and was tested on January 9. The health department said the person was in isolation and the department was continuing to investigate the case.

It’s not surprising. It’s a very difficult development, but at the same time not unexpected, said Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and advisor to President Bidens’ Coronavirus Task Force, in an interview.

All viruses mutate and there are countless variants in circulation. The Brazilian variant is one of the three that have particularly attracted global attention. The other two were first identified in the UK and South Africa, and are known to virologists as B.1.1.7 and B1.351.

Although scientists know a little more about the British variant, the Brazilian variant is probably the one that causes the most concern among people who watch it, said William Hanage, epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health on Monday. . It’s fair to say that P.1 is the subject of very, very serious attention and concern among epidemiologists. We don’t know why he was so successful in Manaus.

The British variant that is already spreading in the United States has become the dominant strain in southern England, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it could become dominant in the United States at some point in March. if it outperformed other strains. Minnesota has detected eight cases involving the British variant, officials said Monday.

The South African variant has not been identified in the United States.

These cases illustrate why it’s so important to limit travel as much as possible during a pandemic, Minnesota state epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield said in a statement released by the Department of Health.

There is some overlap in the mutations of the three variants, but they appeared independently and, with other variants under study, is a strong reminder that the coronavirus is not a static target for vaccines and the human immune system. . Most scientists believe the vaccines will remain effective against the variants, a belief supported by research released Monday by Moderna, maker of one of two vaccines licensed in the United States.

British scientists said late last week they had preliminary evidence suggesting the British variant could be around 30% more deadly than the more common strain of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers pointed out that this is a new variant and that they are still trying to understand its clinical effects. The scientific community has not produced evidence that the South African or Brazilian variants cause a different level of disease severity.

But the variants from Brazil and South Africa have caused particular concern among scientists because they contain mutations that can allow the virus to evade the effects of certain antibodies, such as monoclonal antibodies developed as therapies for patients with the condition. of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

This is the new reality of covid, Osterholm said. Now is the dawn of the Variant Age.

Lena H. Sun contributed to this report.

