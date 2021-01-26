UK Unemployment Rate Hits Highest in Four Years With Corona 19 Blockade | UK unemployment and employment statistics





The UK’s unemployment rate has reached its highest level in more than four years as the second coronavirus pandemic and stronger containment measures put more pressure on businesses and workers.

The National Statistical Office said the unemployment rate rose to 5% in three months, from 4.9% in three months until the end of November to more than 1.7 million people by the end of October, reaching the highest level since August 2016. It was 4% in February before the epidemic hit.

ONS said the duplication hit an all-time high during the quarter as strict restrictions were imposed on Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to limit the spread of Covid-19 and the job market during the second English blockade. Job losses were most concentrated among young workers and in the retail and hospitality sectors.

However, weekly figures show that the job market began to decline slightly at its peak in September, as it showed signs of stabilization after worsening the job market earlier in the epidemic.

A separate figure from the December HMRC, which provides a snapshot of the job market faster than the official ONS figure, shows a 52,000 increase in the company’s salary employee this month, but still 828,000 fewer salaried employees than in February. , Before the crisis hits.

Economists said that the widespread use of the dormancy system helped prevent a substantial increase in the unemployment rate. Nye Cominetti, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: While the labor market continues to deteriorate, Godong has stopped the tide of job loss. One in six private sector workers were fired during the UK’s second blockade in November, with more workers likely to be fired today.

Despite repeated promises to end the program at the end of October, the government extended its wage subsidy program of billions of pounds at the last minute in a matter of hours. Amid consistently high covid infections and tighter restrictions, the number of jobs for hulo has doubled from the October level to around 5 million since November, and Rishi Sunak further extended plans by the end of April.

However, as the unemployment rate continues to rise, the Prime Minister is under pressure to provide additional assistance, including abolishing plans to reduce the 20-week increase in universal credit benefits that began last year. It was removed in March.

Regarding the unemployment figures on Tuesday, Sunak said: The crisis lasted much longer than any of us had expected, and as a result, losing all jobs is a tragedy. While the NHS is working hard to protect people with vaccines, it threw everything we have to support businesses, individuals and families.

ONS’s latest figures show that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits has soared to more than 2.6 million, up 113 percent since March last year. Because of the epidemic, job losses and fewer opportunities to find new jobs. Work.

Dave Innes, head of economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said the figures showed the importance of maintaining a higher universal credit ratio for governments. As unemployment accelerates, reducing benefits is a bad economy and bad policy. It’s also unacceptable to put millions of families in the dark as to whether their income will drop by 20 per week in April.

The Office of Budget Responsibility, the government’s independent economic forecaster, predicts that the unemployment rate will peak at around 7.5% by the end of this year, equivalent to 2.6 million if the dormant plan is cancelled. Union leaders said the government had to withdraw aid too quickly and recognize the damage it suffered as it left the announcement until the last minute.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said the armistice plan should be extended by the end of 2021 to remove the uncertainty faced by employers and workers and aid the UK’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

The more people work, the faster they can recover. But job retention plans ending in April are balancing the jobs of millions of people, she said.

