Has the United States avoided a twindemic? CDC reports flu cases down, vaccines up





GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WBAY) – Last year there were fears of a twindemic as cases of covid-19 continued to rise and the United States moved closer to influenza season.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting abnormally low flu numbers this year. This raises the question of the role of COVID-19 in these statistics.

Due to the unknown surrounding the coexistence of the two diseases, healthcare professionals nationwide, including emergency physician Dr. Christopher Painter of the BayCare Clinic, urged anyone who could get a flu shot to get one early.

According to the CDC, 20 million more Americans have been vaccinated against the flu this flu season, than last.

So just seeing that these illnesses are really affecting people can be enough motivation for people to be a bit more careful about their own health and getting vaccinated is one way to do it, Dr Painter said.

The CDC even said seasonal influenza activity remained below normal for this time of year.

Now, that doesn’t mean for sure that we won’t have more flu cases to come. We could have a slightly later flu season, but that said, at least, indications are currently that flu counts are likely to be down for the year, Dr Painter said.

Looking at the CDC activity map, in the first weeks of January of last year (2020) Wisconsin was in the high activity category, in January (2021) Wisconsin is in the activity category minimal.

We’ve seen a lot less flu this year. And I think there are several reasons for that, Dr Painter said. I think it is difficult to isolate a preventive measure as being the essential, but between the decrease in travel, the decrease in gatherings, an increased awareness of the spread of these respiratory diseases and good hand hygiene, wearing masks, all of these factors seem to be reducing factors. spread of influenza.

The low flu counts are also helping hospitals already at full capacity to treat patients with COVID-19.

Hospital systems across the country are often at full capacity. It is therefore essential that any improvement in health is generalized like this so as not to overload the system further, Dr Painter said.

So, these measures, already in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have they also prevented a twindemic?

Well, medical professionals say it’s still too early to tell, as the United States may see a delay in flu season this year. However, early figures provided by the CDC indicate that the United States is moving in the right direction, as long as Americans continue to follow CDC guidelines for hygiene and remember the importance of vaccines.

The coronavirus showing us how important the vaccine is … I really hope it will help people realize the importance of this and that it is very important to help realize the importance of vaccination of children, said Dr Painter. I hope this is also an indication of how people can be more docile and get their children vaccinated, because we, over the past few years, have seen a decline in that and it is essential.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos