Brexit shrinks UK and EU in war on international crime





The Brexit Agreement, brokered on Christmas Eve on trade issues between the UK and the EU, warns that both sides’ efforts to fight terrorists and cross-border criminal gangs are diminishing, experts warn.

“Because this deal is about abandoning the framework of cooperation that has been built over the last decade, it’s a campaign to limit damage,” said Julian King, former UK chief diplomat and former head of the European Security Union.

Senior EU officials are more blunt. “This is one of the areas that have been defeated. From a security standpoint, no one wins a looser relationship.”

The UK Home Office argues that even if some crime fighting tools (especially access to the so-called SIS II crime database) are lost, a high level of security cooperation takes place outside the EU structure as well. Information on terrorist threats, for example, is shared through a separate counter-terrorism group consisting of about 30 European intelligence agencies.

Nevertheless, one of Britain’s greatest dangers is not only a loss of ability, but a loss of influence. “What Britain really lost is the role of leadership in security,” warned former British terrorist legislative reviewer David Anderson. “To make these systems useful, you need to have a hand in design.”

What has Britain lost all over?

The UK is blocked from the SIS II database, allowing real-time sharing of information about wanted or missing persons or objects across the EU. Martin Hewitt (National Police Chiefs’ Council) said in November it would have a “significant operational impact”. With more than 90 million records, the SIS II connects to the member states’ systems. This means that anyone circulating as wanted or missing is reported to 27 countries. British police have checked the system more than 600 million times in 2019.

“Bobbie from England was able to access police databases across Europe from a street in literally seconds on his mobile device.

The UK, disconnected from SIS II, had to delete about 40,000 real-time SIS II alerts from its criminal database at the end of the transition period. Police and spies will now switch to using Interpol’s “red alert” and “spread” systems, which will spread wanted alerts to the group’s 194 member states.

As a result, the UK will rely on its European allies to pre-upload SIS II alerts to Interpol, which will not be available in real time. The UK can exchange security alerts between EU countries and both, but it’s not immediate information, it usually takes a few days for information to arrive.

Sending alerts through Interpol also means sharing sensitive criminal data across a broad national network. Interpol is getting more and more scrutiny for accusing authoritarian governments of abuse of its systems to target political opponents. “Politely speaking, it is difficult to work with 193 partners, not all, to share the same approach to serious crime and terrorism issues.”

What tools are changing?

The European arrest warrant has been replaced by a new surrender agreement similar to the one the EU has signed with Norway and Iceland. Extradition may be denied if there is a concern that the human rights of an individual may be violated under this transaction or if the crime is not serious. British officials claim that it is “faster” to lead someone under the EAW, but with better safety.

But this is a less efficient process than EAW, EU officials said. EU member states can now refuse to extradition their nationals to the UK. In some countries, such as Germany, restrictions on such extradition are stipulated in the constitution.

British police have personally said they have to watch how well the new measures actually work. Their benchmark is that in 2005, the failed London bomber Hussain Osman was arrested in Italy and handed over to the UK for trial in 56 days according to the EAW.

The UK also loses membership in the EU law enforcement agency Europol and the legal body Eurojust, allowing them to cooperate in investigations and operations, but becomes a “third country” without any decision input.

EU concessions that set the UK apart from other third countries such as the US include allowing UK liaisons to work at Europol headquarters to assist with cross-border cooperation and agreements that UK law enforcement will have access to Europol. Includes. Secure messaging system.

What did the UK keep?

The UK has negotiated continuous access to the Prüm system to share fingerprints and DNA and future vehicle registration data. Brussels officials claim that match searches will be done through a decentralized database rather than “real time”, but it was never allowed to third countries outside the Schengen area.

Prüm is a less powerful and unobstructed crime fighting tool than SIS II, EU officials say. UK investigators will tell you if there is a match, but you will need to apply to the relevant national authorities to access the underlying data. Britain has also withdrawn its longstanding opposition to the sharing of DNA records from British criminal suspects.

The UK has secured continuous access to its passenger name record network to share information about people arriving at UK and EU airports, and now needs to implement a data protection device for three years to ensure that the data privacy of ordinary travelers is not compromised.

Negotiations are not over

One of the hurdles is the committee’s decision on data adequacy, which will be decided within the next six months. Data sharing cannot proceed unless the EU determines that the UK data protection standards are consistent with the EU’s GDPR regulations. The concern is likely to focus on how UK security agencies like GCHQ protect the privacy of EU citizens during data surveillance.

Camino Mortera-Martinez, EU definition and security expert at the Center for European Reform, predicts the difficulty in coordinating the EU-recognized data protection “gold standard” to be more loose for the UK to promote innovation. Do it. There will be “difficult and challenging questions” about the British spy’s work, Sir Julian adds.

Even if the EU accepts UK data sharing, the agreement may be subject to a ruling by the European Court of Justice. For example, privacy activist Max Schrems won the ECJ ruling last year invalidating the Privacy Shield used by transatlantic contractors to transfer data from the EU to the United States.

There is room for improvement

The UK could upgrade its data sharing technology to automate the process of uploading Interpol information to frontline police systems. London officials are also looking to build a network to share real-time information about people, documents and things with “a nation of trust” such as the Five Eyes Information Alliance to replace SIS II.

Mortera-Martinez also hopes that the EU will be able to reconsider security cooperation with non-EU Schengen countries such as Switzerland and Norway and third countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. “The EU didn’t want to give it to other countries. . . There are no privileges if Britain can’t take it as a clue asking for more,” she said.

